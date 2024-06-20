Teacher injured Man shoots arrow into classroom in Bad Godesberg
Bonn · An arrow flew through the window of a classroom at the Beethoven School in Bad Godesberg in the middle of a lesson. It injured a teacher in the cheek. The police were called to investigate. What was behind the attack?
A moment of shock in class: a black dart suddenly flew through the open window and hit a teacher on the cheek. Fortunately, she was only slightly injured. But word of the incident spread rapidly among the children at the Beethoven School in the Villenviertel neighbourhood. The school management took action.
The parents found out late on Tuesday evening at around 11 pm: classes were cancelled on Wednesday. For many, this was not easy to organise because they had to find childcare for their children in no time at all.
But what was behind the attack? According to the police, it was not a criminal offence or intentional, and there are also "no indications of a political background", says police spokesman Frank Piontek. This is what happened: At around 4 p.m., the teacher was sitting in a classroom with eight pupils when the accident happened. The police were quickly on the scene with a large number of officers, including state security, the criminal investigation department and forensics. A small investigation commission was set up, which is based at Criminal Investigation Department 11. The police spokesman reported that emergency services were also on site on Wednesday.
Neighbours told the General-Anzeiger that the investigators were out and about in Viktoriastrasse on both days, inspecting the properties, among other things. According to them, a laser was also used, probably to trace the trajectory of the arrow.
The measures were successful. The police identified a man in the neighbourhood who had bought a bow and arrow on the internet. According to the officers, he had just tried out the sports bow and the arrow accidentally flew into the classroom on the ground floor.
The police were alerted immediately
The Cologne district government confirmed the incident on Wednesday in response to a GA enquiry. "The teacher has a minor injury to her face," says spokesman Dirk Schneemann. The 55-year-old "received outpatient medical treatment and is doing well". The school management immediately called in the police.
According to Schneemann, the Beethoven School decided in line with its duty of care that it would remain closed on Wednesday and that no lessons would take place. The school also informed the Cologne district government, school inspectorate, school authorities and the school psychology department. The staff worked through the case in the afternoon, said Schneemann. After informing the parents the evening before, they learnt on Wednesday that lessons would take place again on Thursday.
According to GA Information, the teacher concerned, who is popular with the pupils, gives Russian lessons every Tuesday afternoon during the open all-day school, which every child can attend if they wish.
Original text: Ayla Jacob and Richard Bongartz
Translation: Mareike Graepel