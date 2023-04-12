Police call-out to Troisdorf Man speeds through pedestrian zone in car and runs riot in front of shop
Troisdorf · On Good Friday, several passers-by reported a car driver in the Troisdorf pedestrian zone. The man was not only driving at an increased speed, but was also running riot in front of a shop.
On Good Friday morning, several passers-by reported to the police that an angry man was driving through the pedestrian zone in a van.
The 43-year-old man from Cologne had driven into the Troisdorf pedestrian zone via Klevstraße. Witnesses told the police that he was driving at high speed and was conspicuous for his reckless driving. He finally stopped in front of a shop on Kölner Straße and got out of the car. There he allegedly threw the tables and chairs in front of the shop around and made a loud phone call. He then drove away with screeching tyres.
The police officers were finally able to stop the 43-year-old in Kirchstraße. When questioned, the man explained that he had been so upset because he had wanted to demand money back from an acquaintance in the pedestrian zone.
The police carried out a quick drug test on the man on the spot, which turned out positive. The man will now be charged with criminal damage to property and endangering traffic as a result of drug consumption. The officers also confiscated his driving licence.
Original text: GA
Translation: Mareike Graepel