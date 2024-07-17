Homicide squad investigates Man stabs two with a knife at Bonn bus station

The police completely cordoned off the bus station (ZOB) to secure evidence. As Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) announced on Platform X, buses were unable to access the bus station and were diverted via the north and south subways. The buses stopped at the railway stations at the main railway station instead. According to SWB, there were considerable irregularities and delays on all inner-city bus routes. The closure of the bus station was to last until the evening hours.