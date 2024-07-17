Homicide squad investigates Man stabs two with a knife at Bonn bus station
BOnn · Two people were injured with a knife at Bonn bus station on Tuesday afternoon. The ZOB was cordoned off and buses were diverted. A homicide squad has taken up the investigation.
The Bonn police were called out on Tuesday afternoon to a large-scale operation in the area of the Bonn bus station and the Hofgarten. Two people had been injured with a knife at Kaiserplatz at around 4.30 pm. In addition to the police, rescue services and an emergency doctor were also on site. A large pool of blood could be seen in the lower area of Kaiserplatz.
After initially assuming a robbery offence, police team leader Oliver Krosch informed the GA early on Tuesday evening that it was an escalated dispute. A 24-year-old man is said to have attacked two other men with a knife after an argument. He slightly injured a 40-year-old man and seriously injured a 41-year-old man. The seriously injured victim was taken to Bonn University Hospital and underwent emergency surgery for serious stab wounds to his upper body.
According to a police press release, the suspected perpetrator and the 41-year-old had previously had an argument on a tram. The men were then ejected from the train at the Universität/Markt stop. Both men then went arguing to Kaiserplatz, where the 40-year-old joined them and the argument escalated into a knife attack.
After the attack, the suspect left the scene. A short time later, he was arrested by police officers near the railway station in the pedestrian zone in the Budapester Straße/Thomas-Mann-Straße area. He still had the knife with him. The police are now assuming an attempted murder offence, and a homicide squad has been set up under the leadership of Chief Inspector Sascha Reuter in cooperation with Bonn public prosecutor Carola Stangier.
The police completely cordoned off the bus station (ZOB) to secure evidence. As Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) announced on Platform X, buses were unable to access the bus station and were diverted via the north and south subways. The buses stopped at the railway stations at the main railway station instead. According to SWB, there were considerable irregularities and delays on all inner-city bus routes. The closure of the bus station was to last until the evening hours.
The background to the crime is still unclear. The homicide squad is therefore looking for further witnesses who may have observed the incident or could provide information. Witnesses should call 0228/150.
Original text: Chantal Dötsch
Translation: Mareike Graepel