Supermarket in Siegburg : Man steals microwave and exchanges it

Two men allegedly stole a microwave oven from the Hit Markt supermarket in Siegburg. Foto: Franziska Gabbert

Siegburg On Tuesday, two men tried to get money in a brazen way. Among other things, one of them tried to exchange a previously stolen microwave. One man was arrested, the police are looking for the other.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Tuesday, two men tried to steal from the Hit Markt in Siegburg at around 6 pm. The duo caught the eye of an employee while looking at the security cameras. These recorded a 39-year-old man and another perpetrator first stealing empties from the store and then exchanging the bottles for deposits. The two then left the store. The as yet unknown man is said to have stolen a microwave oven in the process.

A short time later, the 39-year-old allegedly entered the store again. This time he wanted to exchange the microwave. The market employee then called the police. The police were able to arrest the 39-year-old on the spot. According to the police, however, there were no grounds for arresting him. He was released a short time later. The man is now under investigation.

The at the present time still fugitive alleged accomplice is described by the police as follows: The man is said to have worn a green base cap, a blue and white striped long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. In addition, he had a black backpack with him.

Witnesses who can provide information about the person are asked to contact the Siegburg police at 02241/5413121.

Original text: (ga)