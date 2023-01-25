Arrest at bus stop in Bonn : Man threatens passenger on line 16 with knife

The suspect was arrested at the Max-Löbner-Straße stop. Foto: Sylvia Binner

Bonn A man threatened another passenger on line 16 in Bonn with a knife in order to get his mobile. The threatened man eventually handed over his phone.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a man threatened a passenger on a tram in Bonn with a knife. Both were travelling on tram line 16 coming from Bonn in the direction of Bad Godesberg.

According to police, the 47-year-old man suddenly pulled out a box cutter and demanded the mobile phone of the 31-year-old passenger, who initially tried to get to safety inside the tram. When the perpetrator continued to chase him, the man handed over his mobile phone.

At Bonn central station, the passenger left line 16. Passers-by alerted the police, who were able to arrest the suspect at the Max-Löbner-Straße stop. The man, who was known to the police, was still carrying the stolen mobile phone and the carpet knife at the time. The police later announced that the man is now in custody.