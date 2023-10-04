Incident at shot-up ambulance Man with George ribbon insults Ukrainian woman at the Münsterplatz

So far, the victim has not filed a complaint. Since the Russian war of aggression, however, such cases have been increasing in Bonn as well. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, this is not the main focus of the criminal investigation department. It is mainly insults and damage to property. He refers to the 2022 report on the protection of the constitution of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia: Last year, 792 politically motivated crimes related to foreign ideology were counted - an increase of 375.4 per cent. The NRW Office for the Protection of the Constitution links 499 of these offences alone to the war of aggression on Ukraine. The figures apply to the state of NRW as a whole.