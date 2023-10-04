Incident at shot-up ambulance Man with George ribbon insults Ukrainian woman at the Münsterplatz
Bonn · Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine is also affecting everyday life in Bonn. Criminal complaints are piling up at the police in this context. The man on Münsterplatz wearing the pro-Russian symbol is said to have been wearing Stadtwerke clothing.
The shot-up ambulance of the organisation Fellas4Europe is supposed to show how real the war in Ukraine is. The organisation is touring Germany with the vehicle, which comes from the city of Derhachi. "It is meant to show what war does," says Nico Pappe, organiser of the action and co-founder of the association Osteuropaforum Bonn. On 23 September, the ambulance was on Münsterplatz. Pappe, his colleague Thilo Engel and three women from Ukraine held out information. "There were very emotional conversations and tears were shed," says Pappe.
But the reactions were not only positive, as one Ukrainian refugee found out. Around 12.30 p.m., a Russian-speaking man came by and insulted her severely, she reports. According to the police, such verbal confrontations have also increased in Bonn since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression.
The man was on the phone and allegedly said in Russian: "Ukrainians are displaying a broken ambulance here. They shot it up themselves." According to her own account, the later victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told him to look at the situation in Ukraine. She had recently returned from her hometown of Kherson and had received terrible impressions there. The man then insulted her in Russian. He allegedly said "fuck you" in Russian.
According to a witness and the victim, the man was wearing the orange and black George ribbon on his shoulder - a pro-Russian symbol that has been banned in Ukraine since 2017. Pappe finds clear words for this: "From my point of view, the George Ribbon stands for fascist imperialism and terror against civilians." According to the witness and the victim, the man is said to have been wearing Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) clothing. The victim is sure to have identified the red lettering on the man's collar.
This is what the Stadtwerke have to say about the accusation
"What an employee does in his free time is first of all a private matter," explains SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern. "Moreover, it is difficult for us to judge the facts of the case, which are based on witness statements we do not know. Nonetheless, hostile behaviour towards other people would be contrary to our corporate culture." In 2022, there had been an incident with a driver who insulted Ukrainian women on a bus. According to SWB, this man was dismissed. It remained unclear whether the man with the George ribbon was actually an employee of SWB.
For the witness it is certain: "The attack was politically motivated." With the George Ribbon, the man was questioning the war crimes in Ukraine. For her and the victim, such acts are a sign that refugees from Ukraine are not safe in Germany. The victim is outraged and hurt. "I am stunned that such a person is walking around in Germany with this symbol," she says.
No report to the police yet
So far, the victim has not filed a complaint. Since the Russian war of aggression, however, such cases have been increasing in Bonn as well. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, this is not the main focus of the criminal investigation department. It is mainly insults and damage to property. He refers to the 2022 report on the protection of the constitution of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia: Last year, 792 politically motivated crimes related to foreign ideology were counted - an increase of 375.4 per cent. The NRW Office for the Protection of the Constitution links 499 of these offences alone to the war of aggression on Ukraine. The figures apply to the state of NRW as a whole.
