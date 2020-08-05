Corona rules in NRW : Mandatory use of masks at Bonn schools causes a stir

Teaching while wearing a mask: Pupils of the Ernst-Moritz-Arndt grammar school have already experienced this during the crisis. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The new decree of the ministry polarises parents and students. Educationalists are thinking up concepts - and looking forward to the hot days ahead with concern.

The duty for all pupils to wear a face mask in schools - at secondary schools also during lessons - with a deadline of 31 August, is also causing a lively discussion among Bonn residents on the net. The GA also received many e-mails from parents and pupils with very different opinions on mandatory masks as protection against corona infection.

"With the heat wave that is currently continuing, I find it an unacceptable story," writes Sarah (22), who is attending a vocational college in Bonn. Especially as she is taught in container classes. "This is an ordeal. This is in no way concentrated learning." Facebook user Sabine Mingers writes, "By the way, my daughters don't care, they stick to it and don't complain. On the contrary: It's necessary, so we wear the mask. And their friends do the same.“ On Facebook, Jennifer Wilms reminds us that it is safer for the students who belong to the risk group and that parents can send their children to school with greater peace of mind. "It's all about protecting everyone."

Finally, a clear policy

Meanwhile, the telephone wires are running hot in the schools: together, many headmasters in Bonn are considering how they can implement the decree issued by the Ministry of Education on Monday. Some of the principals interviewed by the GA were initially relieved that the state of NRW had now "finally issued a regulation for all schools for the start of school next Wednesday at an early stage and in all clarity", according to the tenor. They do indeed see it as problematic when children and young people at secondary schools have to wear a mask for hours in the classroom. But if this measure makes it possible to ensure a reasonably normal school day with all pupils on site, then this is the priority.

"For me, the school is in the forefront," emphasises Manfred Theis. The director of the Clara-Schumann-Gymnaisum is looking forward to an "exciting time" until the end of August, after all, the meteorologists have predicted hot days. And they will fall at the beginning of school next week, of all days. Theis knows that the classrooms will heat up, especially since many school buildings lack shading facilities. "There might be still days when it’s so hot they children will be allowed to go or stay home so then it really isn't a problem anymore", he says pragmatically.

His colleague from the Tannenbusch Gymnasium, Eike Schultz, says: "The most important thing is health, that's clear”. He also sees the great challenge that his students have to face if they are not allowed to take off their mouth and nose protectors in class. "Many of them come by bus and train, where they also have to wear masks. That's a long day." Especially since the heat does the rest. "We'll see how we react." Christa Hahn runs the Ludwig Richter Elementary School in Duisdorf and is happy that the elementary school pupils are allowed to take off their masks in class. Meanwhile, the pedagogue has observed that children in particular are very disciplined when it comes to observing the hygiene rules to protect against corona. "This cannot necessarily be said of all adults."

Parents in Bonn see problems with the implementation

Rolf Haßelkus of the Bonn board of the Union for Education and Science (GEW) is divided: "I know it is a difficult situation for the state government as well, but the whole thing shows a certain helplessness”. He already sees problems in the practical implementation, but at the moment there is probably no other option for the schools than to implement the instruction. He finds it difficult to criticise now, Hasselkus said, but he sees that the schools "are again being given a lot of responsibility for solving the problems“.

THESE ARE THE NEW RULES School starts between 7.30 and 8.30 am The new school year begins in NRW on August 12th - at the request of the Ministry of Education again "as completely as possible in attendance at classes". Some rules are intended to enable "school operations adapt to the occurrence of infections" and thus to ensure "the right of children and young people to education and upbringing". An overview. ■ Masks are compulsory At all secondary schools, pupils must wear mouth and nose protection after the holidays - both in the school building and in class. Teachers are also obliged to wear a mask in the school building, and they can take it off in class if a distance of one and a half metres can be maintained. Primary schools are an exception: There the pupils may do without the mask in class if they are sitting in fixed places. The regulation will initially apply until the end of August. ■ Start of lessons: In order to equalise the school day, lessons begin between 7.30 and 8.30 a.m. The school authorities in cooperation with the local transport companies are responsible for the implementation. ■ School trips: Since 28 May, all school trips and school exchanges abroad lasting one or more days have been prohibited. ■ Equipment: Teachers at public schools and substitute schools will be equipped with digital terminals by the state and the school authorities, for which the state is providing 103 million Euro. ■ Obligatory attendance: In principle, all pupils are obliged to attend classroom lessons. In the case of a relevant pre-existing illness, parents decide whether this is reasonable for their child.