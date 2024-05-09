Lidl affected Manufacturer calls sandwich bread back
Cologne · According to the portal "Lebensmittelwarnung.de", a manufacturer is calling a certain type of sandwich bread back. Lidl customers from NRW may have bought it and should check the product if they did.
A Dutch manufacturer is recalling sandwich bread that customers were able to buy at Lidl in North Rhine-Westphalia. The products affected are "Grafschafter Weizen Sandwich American Style, 750g" and "Grafschafter Vollkorn Sandwich American Style, 750g" with all best-before dates up to and including 21 May 2024, according to the Lebensmittelwarnung.de portal on Wednesday. It cannot be ruled out that the affected products contain "foreign bodies made of plastic". "Due to the possible risk of injury during consumption, customers should be aware of the recall and should not consume the affected products under any circumstances.“
According to the information, the sandwich breads were sold by Lidl in Germany exclusively in North Rhine-Westphalia. They were immediately withdrawn from sale. The sandwich breads could be returned to all Lidl shops. The purchase price will be refunded, even without presenting the receipt.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel