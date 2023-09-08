Allergen not declared: Manufacturer recalls “funny-frisch Chipsfrisch ungarisch”

The problem with this is that the "Sour Cream" flavor uses spices that contain milk. Milk is one of the allergens that must be declared as such on the packaging. However, this is not labeled in the incorrectly filled packages. According to produktwarnung.eu, this means that as a precautionary measure, the manufacturer has now ordered a complete recall of the "Chipsfrisch Hungarian"-150g packs with batch number LHB 32 B (best before date 01.01.24) to protect people who have a milk protein allergy.