Allergen not declared Manufacturer recalls “funny-frisch Chipsfrisch ungarisch”
Cologne · On Wednesday, the Cologne-based potato chips company "Intersnack funny-frisch" launched a recall of the product "Chipsfrisch ungarisch" in the 150g pack size. The reason: Some packages contain an undeclared allergen.
On Wednesday, the company "Intersnack funny-frisch" from Cologne started a recall for its popular potato chips variety "Chipsfrisch ungarisch" (Hungarian chips) in the 150g sized packages. This was reported among others by the consumer platform "produktwarnung.eu". According to Intersnack, the "Sour Cream" flavor had been filled in a few packs instead of the potato chips with the "Hungarian" flavor.
The problem with this is that the "Sour Cream" flavor uses spices that contain milk. Milk is one of the allergens that must be declared as such on the packaging. However, this is not labeled in the incorrectly filled packages. According to produktwarnung.eu, this means that as a precautionary measure, the manufacturer has now ordered a complete recall of the "Chipsfrisch Hungarian"-150g packs with batch number LHB 32 B (best before date 01.01.24) to protect people who have a milk protein allergy.
How do I get a refund?
In order to get a refund of the purchase price for the defective "Chipsfrisch Hungarian" package, you need to proceed as follows - if you have any questions, call 02642/997230:
- Take a photo of the affected product
- The batch number must be visible on the photo.
- Send the photo to the contact address of the funny-frisch “Verbraucherservice” (“Customer Service”): contact funny-frisch.de
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)