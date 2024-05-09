Lidl affected Manufacturer recalls sandwich bread

A Dutch manufacturer is recalling sandwich bread that customers were able to buy at Lidl in North Rhine-Westphalia. The products affected are "Grafschafter Weizen Sandwich American Style, 750g" and "Grafschafter Vollkorn Sandwich American Style, 750g" with all best-before dates up to and including 21 May 2024, according to the Lebensmittelwarnung.de portal on Wednesday. It cannot be ruled out that the affected products contain "foreign bodies made of plastic". "Due to the possible risk of injury during consumption, customers should be aware of the recall and should not consume the affected products under any circumstances.“