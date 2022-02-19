Storm “Zeynep” : Many fallen trees and major power outages

Foto: GA

Bonn/Region There was much storm damage reported in Bonn and the region on Friday. Trees fell on front yards or onto cars. Roads had to be closed so fallen trees could be removed. In Hennef, Eitorf, Windeck, Lohmar and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid there were also major power outages.

Storm system “Zeynep” swept across North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday. The German Weather Service had warned of powerful winds and strong wind gusts. The warning was in effect for all regions of North Rhine-Westphalia. Fire departments and emergency services were called out in many municipalities, especially to remove fallen trees. Here are the reports of damage from the GA live blog.

Tree fell into front yard in Bonn

In the early evening, a large tree fell onto a fence and into a front yard on Nussallee in Bonn's Weststadt district. The emergency services secured the area, especially the sidewalk, with red and white tape.

Power outage in several areas on the right bank of the Rhine

Around 6:40 p.m., the townships of Lohmar and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid reported a power outage and authorities were informed. People who were affected by the outage were advised to inform themselves through the media. In the evening, it was not yet clear as to how long the power outage would last.

The following communities were affected by power outages: Hennef (Mittelscheid, Ravenstein, Kraheck, Eichholz, Darscheid, Fernegierscheid), Eitorf (Bruch, Merten, Bach, Lützgenauel, Zentrum), Windeck (Rosbach, Gierzhagen, Schladern, Mauel), Lohmar (Oberste Siefen, Höffen, Oberste Höhe), Neunkirchen-Seelscheid (Siefen).

Volunteer fire department in Königswinter kept busy

The volunteer fire department in Königswinter was called out nine times for weather-related emergencies on Friday afternoon, and in the evening there were eight further deployments. Trees blocked roads including the L 330 in the area of Bennerscheid near the federal armed forces depot. On the L 331 between Königswinter and Magarethenhöhe and on the county road K 25 in the direction of Vinxel, there were also short closures due to fallen trees. In Thomasberg, a tree fell on a carport in Zeisigweg. The fire department responded.

Between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday evening, 60 emergency services workers from Oberdollendorf, Ittenbach, Oelberg, Uthweiler and Eudenbach were in action.

More than 50 emergency operations in the district of Neuwied

On Friday evening (as of 8:30 p.m.), the storm “Zeynep” resulted in more than 50 deployments for the fire departments, police and rescue services in the district of Neuwied. Mostly it was a matter of fallen trees, sometimes with damage to vehicles or buildings. "After the first forecasts informing of the storm situation on Wednesday, we put the Technical Operations Center on call," explains fire and disaster control inspector Holger Kurz. He cautions that people should be careful in the next few days, especially in the forests, as loose branches can still fall.

Six pine trees fell on the L312

Sometime after 9 p.m., six pine trees fell on the L312 between Much and Overath as a result of the storm. Emergency services had to use heavy equipment to remove the trees. Further trees were at risk of falling as well and the road had to be completely closed in both directions during the clean-up work.

Storm damage in Siegburg

A fallen tree severely damaged a climbing apparatus in a schoolyard at the GGS Nord Siegburg elementary school. A large advertising poster fell onto a car in Mahrstrasse.

B56 near Alfter closed for a short time

In the early evening, the fire department had to remove several trees on the B56 between Ahrweg and Konrad-Adenauer-Damm/Duisdorf because they were at risk of falling due to the storm. The B56 had to be temporarily closed to traffic while crews worked to remove the trees.

(Orig. text: GA; Translation: ck)