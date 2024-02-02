Popular event at the Rheinaue Many new features planned for “Rhein in Flammen” 2024
Bonn · Some new features are coming to “Rhein in Flammen” in Bonn for 2024. The city of Bonn has also announced which artists will be performing on stage. These are the new plans.
Plans for “Rhein in Flammen” (“Rhine in Flames”) are taking shape. On Friday, May 3, stars from the 90’s will make for a party atmosphere. Fab Morvan, former member of the disco pop duo Milli Vanilli is one of the artists who will be on hand. The music line-up on Saturday is divided into blocks of pop music, Kölsch rock, musicals and party music. Among other artists, visitors can also look forward to the Dutch pop group "Hermes House Band”.
According to the city, the award-winning Cologne club "Bootshaus" will be in charge of the electro-music stage for the first time. On all three days of the event from Friday to Sunday, May 3 to 5, there will be electronic music in the “kleinen Blumenwiese” of the Rheinaue, the smaller grounds of the park. On family day, which always takes place on Sunday, well-known actors from the ARD and ZDF children's channel "Kika", such as "Kikaninchen" and "Bernd das Brot", will be on stage.
Another change is that the event site will be organized differently. New this year is a medieval market and several food courts offering a wide range of food and drink.
The highlight of the weekend will once again be the boat convoy in Bonn and the Siebengebirge and the music-synchronized fireworks display on Saturday. In the spirit of sustainability, the fireworks will be complemented by a drone show for the first time. A grandstand will be set up at the Rhine reservoir for an optimal view of the fireworks.
According to the city, 17 illuminated ships are expected to set off at nightfall with an opening firework display in the south of Bonn. There will also be various light shows down the Rhine. The convoy will turn around at the North Bridge. After another firework display, the convoy will head back up the Rhine to the Bonn Rheinaue. Finally, the ships will line up for the final fireworks display with a drone show.
Tickets for the bleachers (both VIP and regular) are available here: www.bonnticket.de
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)