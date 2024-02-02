Popular event at the Rheinaue Many new features planned for “Rhein in Flammen” 2024

According to the city, the award-winning Cologne club "Bootshaus" will be in charge of the electro-music stage for the first time. On all three days of the event from Friday to Sunday, May 3 to 5, there will be electronic music in the “kleinen Blumenwiese” of the Rheinaue, the smaller grounds of the park. On family day, which always takes place on Sunday, well-known actors from the ARD and ZDF children's channel "Kika", such as "Kikaninchen" and "Bernd das Brot", will be on stage.