Model Kimberly Haus from Siegburg "Many prejudices against models"
Siegburg · Kimberly Haus from Siegburg has won several beauty pageants. She does photo shoots and walks in fashion shows all over the world - she talks about life in the spotlight.
The transitions between leisure and work are fluid for Kimberly Haus from Siegburg. When she travels, it is out of passion and for a job. Her friends and acquaintances are also colleagues. At her home in Siegburg-Stallberg, she rests and trains for her next appointment. The 27-year-old has been a model since the age of 15 and has been taking part in pageants since the age of 18. With her degree in "Prevention and Health Management" (specialising in marketing and sales) in her pocket and a year off before starting her career, she is now fully dedicated to her self-employment in the beauty industry and has recently won several titles in pageants. She tells GA what life as a model is like and how much work is actually behind the photos and the titles.
Kimberly Haus recently won the Miss NRW 2024 title in the Miss Germany Committee (MGO) competition, she is the reigning Miss Freedom of the World Germany and Miss Face of Beauty Germany. "The national final of Miss Germany was a major competition where I won my first national title. I consider it a great honour to now represent a federal state," says Kimberly Haus. But even if the other titles are smaller, every competition is very valuable to her, she says. Each time, she gathers experience and contacts, which in turn helps her to progress in her modelling career. She gets to know designers, photographers, videographers and organisers with whom she can arrange further assignments.
This year, for example, she was on the catwalk for a Berlin designer at Paris Fashion Week, and New York Fashion Week is also on her schedule. She gets around the world: in addition to Paris and London, she has travelled to Estonia, Thailand and Gran Canaria for the pageants and will soon be travelling to Egypt and Taiwan. For trade fairs, where she is also booked, she travels all over Germany.
Approached on the street
Unlike many other girls, Kimberly Haus did not dream of this modelling life as a young girl. For her, it was chance. The Siegburg native was approached by a photographer on the street at the age of 15, who recognised her potential in her charisma. She took photos and found a sideline in other photo shoots. When Kimberly Haus came of age, she took part in her first pageants.
During her studies, she had to put her part-time job and competitions on hold - the young woman focussed entirely on her studies. Now she has her Master's degree and time to establish herself in the beauty industry once again. And for the 27-year-old, that means more than just standing in the light of spotlights and photo flashes.
"Many people have prejudices about models, for example that they only hold their beautiful face up to the camera and have nothing else going for them. But being self-employed means running a company," says Kimberly Haus. She has to find clients and sponsors, organise trips and manage her appointments. Pageants mean four to six months of training and preparation. The competitions themselves take several days with workshops, interviews, photo shoots and stage rehearsals. At the same time, Hauser runs an Instagram account where she acts as an influencer for brands. One job leads to the next and to new tasks. For example, the organiser of the Miss Germany competition asked her to look after the candidates in a beauty contest in Egypt.
Profession and passion
She has also been asked to act as a presenter. At the same time, the young woman is planning to develop her own products so that her work in the beauty industry is not just in front of the camera. Looking to the future, however, all of this is only intended to be a second pillar in her professional life. Next year, the Siegburg native wants to work in her chosen profession.
"Modelling is both a job and a passion for me. For me, the pageants are not necessarily about the title, it's just a nice extra. I do it all for myself because I enjoy it and also to get a message across: You have to be authentic and self-confident and walk through the world with your head held high despite some hostility from the outside," says Hauser, summarising what she is all about.
(Orig. Text: Sofia Grillo / Translation: Mareike Graepel)