Model Kimberly Haus from Siegburg "Many prejudices against models"

The transitions between leisure and work are fluid for Kimberly Haus from Siegburg. When she travels, it is out of passion and for a job. Her friends and acquaintances are also colleagues. At her home in Siegburg-Stallberg, she rests and trains for her next appointment. The 27-year-old has been a model since the age of 15 and has been taking part in pageants since the age of 18. With her degree in "Prevention and Health Management" (specialising in marketing and sales) in her pocket and a year off before starting her career, she is now fully dedicated to her self-employment in the beauty industry and has recently won several titles in pageants. She tells GA what life as a model is like and how much work is actually behind the photos and the titles.