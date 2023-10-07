Draconid meteor shower Many shooting stars expected in the coming nights
Bonn · Shooting stars will light up the night skies this weekend and reach their peak on Monday. This is where they come from and how well you will be able to see them in Bonn.
The meteor shower of Draconids is sending some shooting stars into the night skies again this fall. From October 6 to 10, the periodic comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner is active, experts expect the peak on October 9.
Like all phenomena in the night sky, the Draconids can best be observed where there is little artificial light to compete with the shooting stars. The light of the moon, which is a waning crescent at the end of the week, can also impede visibility of the Draconids.
For amateur astronomers, however, the weather will be favorable, at least at the beginning of the meteor showers: On Friday, the sky over Bonn was expected to be clear, according to WetterOnline. Beginning on Saturday, until the peak time on Monday, there might be some cloud cover which could hamper the view of the shooting stars. But it is expected to remain dry all three nights.
Partial Lunar Eclipse in Bonn
The radiant, i.e. the point from which a meteor stream seems to start, is located at the "head" of the constellation Dragon, which is circumpolar and thus visible all year over Central Europe. Seen from Polaris, the head of the Dragon lies in the west.
The next exciting celestial spectacle will be on October 28, when the Earth's shadow grazes the full moon. According to the Volkssternwarte Bonn, the resulting partial lunar eclipse will be visible in full from Bonn.
(Orig. text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)