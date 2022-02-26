After Carnival : Mask mandate in Bonn city center ends on March 2

After Carnival ends, people will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors in the city center. Foto: Alexander Barth

Bonn There will be no more mask mandate for outdoor areas in the city center of Bonn beginning on Wednesday, March 2. Meanwhile, the incidence rate in Bonn has increased slightly.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

While masks are still mandatory in Bonn's city center during the Carnival period, it all ends on Wednesday, March 2. According to the city, the topic of ending mandatory masks had been presented to the city task force on Covid and a decision was made by the Office of Public Order.

The mask requirement is being kept in place during the Carnival days as a protective measure. Because of the so-called “customs zones”, the area where it applies has even been extended, explained deputy city spokesperson Marc Hoffmann. As reported, the mask mandate is in effect during Carnival, also for the city centers of Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg. It applies daily from 10 am to 10 pm. However, as of Wednesday, March 2, visitors to Bonn's city center no longer have to wear the masks outdoors, according to the city - not even when queuing outside stores.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate in Bonn has risen slightly again. According to the city administration, it was 1141.6 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the incidence was still at 1140.7. 5,771 people are currently considered infected in Bonn. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 340 people have died in the city in connection with the coronavirus.