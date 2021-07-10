Child slightly injured : Mask resister causes commotion and jumps in front of bus

The incident with a mask resister occurred on bus line 607. Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken

Bonn A person refusing to wear a mask on a public bus caused a commotion on Friday, jumping in front of the bus when he was asked to leave. The bus driver had to slam on the brakes, and a small child was injured as a result.

On Friday evening, a man wanted to board a bus on line 607 on Rene-Schickele-Strasse. When he would not wear a mask even after repeated requests by the bus driver and then eventually put it on incorrectly, he was asked to leave the bus.

In response, the man pounded on the windows of the bus several times and jumped in front of the vehicle as the bus started out. The driver immediately hit the brakes and was able to prevent a collision.

When the driver had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting the man, a stroller with a two-year-old child tipped over onto the floor of the bus. The child suffered minor injuries. The man, who has yet to be identified, then left the scene of the incident. He is described as follows: About 25 years old and 1.80 meters tall. He has a normal build and short brown hair. He also has a slight beard. On that evening, he wore red-pink pants, a white T-shirt and black sneakers.

Bonn police are investigating the incident. If anyone has relevant information, they are asked to call: 0228-150.

(Orig. text: GA; Translatio: ck)