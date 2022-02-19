Covid rules : Masks will not be required for carnival-goers in Cologne pubs

Carnival-goers celebrate in Heumarkt in Cologne. Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Cologne People who are celebrating carnival in Cologne pubs will not be required to wear a mask. The city says it has enough other Covid protection measures in place. Outdoors, masks are also no longer required.

Cologne will allow people to celebrate carnival in pubs without wearing masks. City director Andrea Blome explained the rationale behind this on Friday, pointing out the high corona protection precautions that have been put in place for gaining entry into the pubs. Every person there, she said, must be double-vaccinated or recovered, received a booster vaccination, and have a negative Covid test. "By doing this, we have raised the level of protection for carnival in pubs in such a way that we can also justify that an increased level of freedom is being made possible," she said. When an appropriate hygiene protocol is in place, a mask requirement is not necessary.

Masks will also no longer be mandatory outdoors. The mask requirement for certain streets, which still applies in Cologne, is to be suspended from February 23 - just before the peak of the carnival season. For carnival celebrations in public areas, the conventional 2G-plus rule applies in Cologne: you must be vaccinated or recovered and have a negative Covid test. Those who are boostered do not need this test.

Cologne has declared the entire city area a “Brauchtumszone” - which translates to something like “regional customs and traditions zone” for carnival, in which the stricter Covid rules are to apply. Random checks are planned. The public order office plans to have around 160 officers in action at peak times. In addition, there will be up to 440 employees from security companies.

At the same time, city director Blome appealed for "personal responsibility" during the carnival days. It is impossible to actively prevent people from coming to a carnival hotbed like Cologne to celebrate, she said. "I can't block the highway exits, I can't block the train stations," she said. There are also no area-wide controls - in this respect, carnival is no different from the obligation to wear a seat belt.

( Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)