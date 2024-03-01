Increase of cases in NRW Measles on the rise in Cologne - is this expected in Rhein-Sieg too?

"Children should have had their first vaccination by the age of one," says Gerschlauer. According to Stiko (an independent committee of experts who recommend vaccinations for people in Germany), the second vaccination can take place at the earliest four weeks after the first vaccination and is recommended at age 15 months. Gerschlauer recommends that parents check their children's vaccination records for the second vaccination. "The vaccination also helps to protect those children who cannot be vaccinated," says the pediatrician. This is the case, for example, for chemotherapy patients or patients with immune disorders. Meilicke from the public health department points out that cases of infectious diseases have been on the rise again since the end of the mask requirement in February of 2023. Anyone who is worried about infection can protect themselves by wearing masks and reducing contact, the protective measures used during the pandemic.