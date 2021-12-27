Coronavirus : Medical couple vaccinating on New Year's Eve

Doctors Daniela and Dr Paul Lucas surrounded by their sons Michael (left) and Dr Alexander Lucas (right) and the medical assistants Ewa Wieczorek and Sarah Mörsdorf. Foto: Stefan János Wágner

Siegburg The doctors in Siegburg busy vaccinating on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. This is why they say it’s important.

Married doctors Daniele and Paul Lucas kept their practice open beyond normal hours and took the time to answer questions of vaccination sceptics in their practice in Wilhelmstraße on Christmas Eve.

On the street opposite the bus station, a poster directs passers-by to the practice: "Coronavirus vaccination without appointment!" Their sons had made them do it “just like that, so that people lose some of their inhibitions about coming to the practice", the parents said unanimously. "Just talking onto an answering machine and making an appointment, that’s not how you get people vaccinated." Their son Michael (25) is studying medicine in Dresden, their other son Alexander (26) is a vaccinator at the Kassenärztliche Vereinigung Nordrhein (Association of State Doctors North Rhine) (KVNO). Both have been supporting their parents in the holiday season.

Dr Paul Lucas uses drastic words: "The Coronavirus poses a danger - for everyone individually and directly. A community can demand that individuals don't walk across an oil field with a burning torch arguing that they have the right to use this torch so that it shines its light for them individually – when at the same time it can blow everything up for everyone else."

