Corona update : Medical official supports ending all restrictions for vaccinated people

Berlin People who have received their Covid-19 vaccination are already experiencing some advantages in everyday life and when traveling. But now an expert is calling for an end to all restrictions for this group.

The chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, has called for ending all corona-related restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated.

"By September at the latest, a vaccination will be available for everyone willing to be vaccinated, and then almost all corona measures will actually have to go," he told the Bild newspaper. "Everyone can then still decide individually whether he or she wants to continue wearing masks - but it should then no longer be compulsory.”

The elimination of the corona-related measures is also important to keep vaccination morale high among people in Germany, he said. "Some people will otherwise wonder, why should I get vaccinated, maybe put up with two days of headaches or other vaccine side effects, and do something for herd immunity if I have to keep wearing a mask just because 20 to 30 percent of people refuse.”

