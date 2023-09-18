Abortion Medical students at Bonn's University Hospital practise on papayas
Bonn · A papaya workshop for medical students will be held at the University Hospital. The aim is for more doctors to be willing to perform abortions in the medium term. The situation in Bonn is tense.
Unwanted pregnancies happen regularly, even with the pill and other forms of contraception. In Bonn and the southern Rhineland, you are left very much alone in this situation. Unlike in big cities like Berlin or Cologne or in northern Germany in general, only two gynaecologists in Bonn and recently one practice in Eitorf are in principle available to perform an abortion, reports Karin Siefert from the Profamilia counselling centre in Bonn.
"These doctors have to cover the whole area up to the northern Eifel," says Siefert, who has a PhD in gynaecology and has been working as a counsellor for many years. For fear of protests from anti-abortion activists the Bonn doctors have not had themselves included in the public list of the German Medical Association and do not mention abortions on their websites, even though this has no longer been a punishable offence since 2022. The remaining gynaecologists in Bonn make use of their right to choose.
Situation may intensify
In hospitals run by Christian churches in Bonn, abortion is taboo. The procedure is only carried out by the Department of Prenatal Medicine (Abteilung für pränatale Medizin) at the University Hospital (UKB), and only "if it can't be carried out in doctor's surgeries due to medical peculiarities such as high anaesthesia risk, bleeding risk, etc.", according to the hospital on the Venusberg.
In the coming years, the situation for affected women could become even worse because many experienced gynaecologists are retiring, Siefert fears. Newcomers to the profession often do not dare to perform the procedure. The reason for this is simple: it is not part of their specialist training. With a first so-called Papaya Workshop in Bonn, the Critical Medical Professionals of the University of Bonn (Kritische Medizinerinnen und Mediziner der Universität Bonn), together with Profamilia, therefore want to make medical students in the UKB aware of the topic.
Using the papaya as a model
The papayas will be used to demonstrate so-called vacuum aspiration. Along with drug treatment, this suction method is the most common form of abortion in Germany, accounting for 62 per cent of procedures. Due to their shape, size and texture, the tropical fruits are very suitable as a low-cost model of the human uterus. "Of course, this workshop cannot replace training," says Siefert, "but it can dispel myths and provide factual information." On 26 October from 6 p.m., a public event at the Adult Education Centre will also look at the situation in Germany in international comparison from a legal and also psychological perspective. Experts from various fields will be on the podium.
High number of abortions
In Germany, abortion is punishable by law for all parties involved. The only exceptions are when there is a medical indication, i.e. when the life or health of the mother is at risk, or after rape. However, these cases only make up a fraction. After compulsory counselling at a recognised counselling centre and a subsequent waiting period of at least three days, affected women and the medical professionals involved are not prosecuted after interventions in the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, but also in all other cases.
The number of abortions is considerable, even though it has fallen by about a quarter over the past two decades. According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, there were 738,819 births in Germany last year, compared to 103,927 abortions.
In the city of Bonn, 6794 children were born last year. In comparison, the association Profamilia offered the legally obligatory counselling before an abortion to about 600 women in the largest counselling centre on site. How many of those affected had the abortion afterwards is not documented. Apart from Profamilia, the Diakonisches Werk, the Arbeiterwohlfahrt and Donum Vitae in Bonn also issue a certificate for the legally prescribed counselling session. This must be presented to the doctor in question before the procedure.
Incidentally, statutory health insurance only covers the costs of the procedure if there are medical or crime-related reasons. In addition, women with a personal income of under 1,383 euros per month, who do not have any assets that can be used in the short term, can apply to their health insurance fund to have the costs covered. For each minor child in the household of the woman concerned, a further 328 euros are taken into consideration. Counselling centres provide detailed information.
(Original text: Martin Wein / Translation: Jean Lennox)