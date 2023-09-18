Abortion Medical students at Bonn's University Hospital practise on papayas

What are Papaya Workshops?

The Medical Students for Choice Berlin organised their first Papaya Workshop in Germany in 2015. They are now offered at many medical schools in addition to the normal curriculum. In the workshops, different abortion methods are presented.

The focus is on the procedure, side effects and contraindications. Afterwards, the participants can practice surgical vacuum aspiration on a papaya. The aim is to reduce any fear of contact. The workshop is not intended to provide formal training. As the association Doctors for Choice Germany reports, the educational concept is internationally known and scientifically recognised.