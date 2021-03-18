Bonn open-air swimming pool : Melbbad cannot open this season

The Melbbad from above: The existing buildings (right in the picture) are in a poor condition. According to a TÜV report, road safety is no longer guaranteed. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A TÜV report has come to a clear conclusion: the existing buildings with changing rooms and a technical room are no longer safe to use and must be closed.

The Melbbad in Poppelsdorf will not be able to open this outdoor pool season. The city announced on Wednesday that the existing buildings with changing rooms and the adjacent technical room with the filter system "will be closed due to serious damage". They are not sufficiently safe for traffic. Without the technical room, which is not identical to the underground technical room between the pools, which was damaged after a heavy rainfall last summer, the pool could not be operated.

On Wednesday, the administration informed the politicians about the state of affairs. Mayor Katja Dörner regretted having to give the bad news to the Melbbad association.

The association and the citizens' initiative "Save the Melbbad" had proposed to the city to provide additional containers with sanitary facilities at their own expense. This plan has now come to nothing. The chairman of the association, Achim Dehnen, told the GA: "If the Tüv comes to this conclusion, you can't deny it." He announced that he would discuss a possible solution for the coming season with the administration.