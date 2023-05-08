Remembrance culture in Bonn Memorial plaque for Bonn's Sinti and Roma is back

Dörner apologised to Franz for the fact that it had taken so long to re-install the plaque. In 2016, they had failed "to find a dignified place for the plaque during the transitional period of the construction work", she said. According to Philipp Hoffmann, head of the Zentrum für Stadtgeschichte und Erinnerungskulturen (Centre for Urban History and Cultures of Remembrance), they had not thought that the construction process would drag on for so long. Otherwise, they would have looked for an interim or alternative location, Hoffmann said. "We are in a public space here. There was a wish that the plaque should come back to the place where it was previously installed," he said. This is why it was necessary to wait for the completion of the construction work. He added that it had also taken some time to go through the relevant committees of the city.