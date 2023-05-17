Bad Münstereifel Merkel's surprising return to the flood region
Almost two years have passed since the "flood of the century". As head of the German government, Merkel visited flooded areas at that time. Now the former chancellor is returning to Bad Münstereifel to check on things.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) returned on Tuesday to one of the places hardest hit by the 2021 flood disaster. In the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Bad Münstereifel (district of Euskirchen), accompanied by North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU), she took a look at the reconstruction. The 68-year-old met citizens, visited shops and informed herself about the progress of the reconstruction in the town hall.
As the then Chancellor, Merkel had travelled to the town devastated by the flood of the century in July 2021 and promised to come back - even if she was no longer in office. She did not officially announce her visit on Tuesday. Accordingly, onlookers on the street reacted with surprise when the prominent visitor entered the shop "Frauenzimmer - Schöne Hände und Tüdelü". "Oh, this has been kept very secret," said a passing cyclist.
"It's nice that it's present, I think it's good," said a passer-by. But he said it was clear that money would continue to be lacking here. "And unfortunately, Mrs Merkel can no longer bring us the money." In the city, people are still busy with the damage caused by the floods almost two years ago.
Merkel shocked by destruction
At the time, Merkel had expressed her shock at the destruction. Many of the 49 people who died in the disaster in NRW alone had died in Bad Münstereifel. In Rhineland-Palatinate, at least 135 people had died. The material damage was in the double-digit billions.
The Chancellor had promised the municipal leaders at the time: "We will not forget you after a short time, but we will keep checking on how the reconstruction is going." It was very clear "that we will need a lot of staying power here".
In 2021, Merkel had been accompanied by the then Minister President Armin Laschet. The CDU politician had caused nationwide outrage with his laughter during a speech by the Federal President at another appointment in the flood area.
On Tuesday afternoon, Merkel was expected in Cologne, a good 60 kilometres away. There she was to be honoured with the state's highest award, the NRW State Prize.
(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)