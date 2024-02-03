On the ICE route from Cologne to Frankfurt Metal thieves cause delays and cancellations for Deutsche Bahn

"All passengers who wish to postpone their journey planned for 02.02.2024 due to the vandalism can use their ticket at a later date," the spokeswoman told dpa. Passengers would not be bound to the original train for which the ticket was issued. The ticket remains valid for the journey to the original destination, even if the route is changed. Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge. "In addition, the other tariff or statutory passenger rights apply, so that, for example, a ticket refund is also possible under the appropriate conditions," the NRW spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn went on to explain.