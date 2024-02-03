On the ICE route from Cologne to Frankfurt Metal thieves cause delays and cancellations for Deutsche Bahn
Cologne · Throughout Friday, there was considerable disruption to Deutsche Bahn's rail services on the ICE route between Cologne and Frankfurt am Main. The reason for this was theft of metal in the Siegburg/Bonn area.
On the railroad line between Cologne and Frankfurt (Main), considerable delays and cancellations of ICE connections were expected on Friday. According to a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman, the reason for this was theft of metal in both directions of travel in the Siegburg/Bonn area. Technicians noticed the theft at around 2 a.m. on Friday.
Individual ICE trains on the high-speed line between Cologne and Frankfurt Airport were to be rerouted for the duration of the repair work. The stops at Cologne/Bonn Airport, Siegburg/Bonn, Montabaur and Limburg Süd were canceled. Alternatively, trains were scheduled to stop at the main train stations in Bonn and Koblenz. Trains were expected to be delayed by around 90 minutes.
"All passengers who wish to postpone their journey planned for 02.02.2024 due to the vandalism can use their ticket at a later date," the spokeswoman told dpa. Passengers would not be bound to the original train for which the ticket was issued. The ticket remains valid for the journey to the original destination, even if the route is changed. Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge. "In addition, the other tariff or statutory passenger rights apply, so that, for example, a ticket refund is also possible under the appropriate conditions," the NRW spokesperson for Deutsche Bahn went on to explain.
According to DB, repairs were expected to continue for at least all of Friday. The company asks all passengers to check the current situation on bahn.de before starting their journey.
(Orig. text: Emre Koc, Katja Fillman, dpa, ga / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)