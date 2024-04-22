Clumsy giants and restless undead Michael Klevenhaus tells Gaelic fairy tales in Bonn

Whereas the plots of some Gaelic fairy tales resemble those of German ones, there are others that are not so familiar to us from Grimm's fairy tales. "The Young King of Easadh Ruadh," for example, has a typical Gaelic narrative strand, as Klevenhaus explains. The young king confronts the monster Gruagach: "And the reader feels from the beginning that this can only go wrong." In the end, it turns out well, but until then, the hero must brave a lot of dangers and survive adventures. "The basis of a good Gaelic story is that within the main story, many small ones are told that lead the big one to an end," writes Klevenhaus in his foreword.