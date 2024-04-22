Clumsy giants and restless undead Michael Klevenhaus tells Gaelic fairy tales in Bonn
Bonn · Michael Klevenhaus has translated a collection of Gaelic fairy tales by John Francis Campbell into German and tomorrow will be reading from his book in Bonn. Why the old stories fascinate him so much and why he also gives a voice to the Outlander series stars.
Guests of the café in the Kunstmuseum Bonn and Café Liebeslesen in the Haus der Bildung will know Michael Klevenhaus as a restaurateur. Few probably know that the Bonn native, born in 1961, is also the founder and director of the German Center for Gaelic Language and Culture, and that he is the BBC’s Gaelic-language correspondent for Germany. Now, Klevenhaus has published the volume "Schottische Hochland-Sagas" in the Stuttgart-based Alfred Kröner Verlag, 17 Gaelic fairy tales collected and compiled by John Francis Campbell (1821-1885). Campbell’s "Popular Tales of the West Highlands" are in the best tradition of the German Brothers Grimm.
Gaelic grammar over detective stories
"I’ve always found the stories enchanting," Klevenhaus admits over coffee at his café in the Kunstmuseum Bonn. When approached by the Stuttgart-based Kröner Verlag to contribute to their series of international tales, he eagerly embraced the challenge. However, in translating Campbell's first volume of fairy tales, he did not translate from English but from Scottish Gaelic into German. "That was sometimes quite a challenge," says Klevenhaus, who enjoys delving into dictionaries and prefers a Gaelic grammar book as evening reading to a detective novel.
He had already published a grammar book and a language guide as a teacher of Gaelic language and music, as well as a novella in Scottish Gaelic, but he developed a very special relationship with the tales and the diverse characters involved during the translation process. "The characters really grew on me," he says. "The tales tell of clumsy giants, restless undead, and an orphaned sheep," as the subtitle says.
Scottish version of the Bremen Town Musicians
Take, for instance, the tale of the orphaned sheep teaming up with fellow animals to escape slaughter. They flee, scare off robbers, and in return, gain a house and a lot of gold. "These are essentially the Bremen Town Musicians in Scottish," Klevenhaus chuckles. Then there’s the daughter of the king of heaven marrying an enchanted dog who turns into the most beautiful of men - no new story to anyone familiar with the German Frog Prince.
Whereas the plots of some Gaelic fairy tales resemble those of German ones, there are others that are not so familiar to us from Grimm's fairy tales. "The Young King of Easadh Ruadh," for example, has a typical Gaelic narrative strand, as Klevenhaus explains. The young king confronts the monster Gruagach: "And the reader feels from the beginning that this can only go wrong." In the end, it turns out well, but until then, the hero must brave a lot of dangers and survive adventures. "The basis of a good Gaelic story is that within the main story, many small ones are told that lead the big one to an end," writes Klevenhaus in his foreword.
Giants devour children, heroes behead enemies
That the path to a good ending is often flanked by cruel and brutal events is normal. Giants devour small children, and heroes happily chop off the heads of their adversaries. "But these heroes learn to face danger, emerge from it stronger and wiser, and in the end, good always triumphs."
Klevenhaus lovingly strokes the cover of his book, from which he recently read a few passages at a BBC event in Glasgow. The cover bears the tartan pattern of John Francis Campbell’s clan. In the preface to his 1860 edition, Campbell dedicated the West Highland Stories to the son of his clan chief, and in the same breath prepared him for the sometimes challenging depictions of violence.
What the blind fiddler James Wilson tells
As Klevenhaus explains, Campbell was the first to collect and edit the tales according to academic criteria. Thus, the subtitle of each tale notes who told it to the collector of stories. For example, "The Story of Conall Cra-Bhuidhe" was told by James Wilson, a blind fiddler, in June 1859 on the island of Islay. In Bonn, Klevenhaus will be reading at the Böttger bookshop on April 23rd. Further stops on his reading tour include Cologne, Wendland, and Schotten, a Hessian town with an Outlander fan club, Outlander being the successful TV series based on Diana Gabaldon's time-travel novels.
Training for Outlander voice actors
Incidentally, it was Michael Klevenhaus who taught the German voice actors of the Highland Saga Gaelic pronunciation. Fans of the Outlander series will know how important this is—especially when the main character Jamie Fraser affectionately calls his wife Claire "Sassenach," a Gaelic term of endearment referring to her English origin.
The book "Scottish Highland Sagas" (half-bound with a ribbon bookmark) is published by Alfred Körner Verlag Stuttgart, has 250 pages, and costs 25 euros. Tickets for the reading at the Böttger bookshop on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 8 p.m. are available at 0228 / 350 27 19 and at the box office for 15 euros; admission is free for those under 28 years old.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Jean Lennox)