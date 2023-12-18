Weather in and around Bonn Mild temperatures and rain forecast
Bonn/Region · Monday will be partly sunny but mostly overcast. It is likely to rain during the week. With temperatures of up to nine degrees, it will remain mostly mild.
The new week in and around Bonn will remain mostly gray and cloudy. As reported by several weather services on Sunday evening, rain showers are to be expected throughout the week. Temperatures will remain between six and eight degrees during the day. At night, temperatures will drop to just above freezing.
Monday morning will start off grey and it will be foggy with cold temperatures of around one degree. There will be bright sunshine at midday and temperatures will rise to six degrees. In the evening it will be overcast in and around Bonn with temperatures of three to four degrees. During the night it will remain cloudy with temperatures of around four degrees. Gusts of wind can reach speeds of between nine and 18 kilometers per hour.
On Tuesday, persistent showers are expected in the morning at temperatures will hover around six degrees. As the day progresses, the sky is expected to remain overcast with a maximum temperature of seven degrees. There will be no sunshine at all on Tuesday. Rain is expected again in the evening with temperatures remaining constant. The night is expected to bring slightly stormy winds and persistent rain.
Wednesday will start mostly cloudy, with a chance of sunshine. From midday, temperatures will rise slightly from five to seven degrees and the sky will become overcast again. Rain is expected in the evening. There will likely be light rain in the night and it will be windy with temperatures of up to nine degrees. Stronger gusts are possible.
(Original text: ga/dpa / Translation: Jean Lennox)