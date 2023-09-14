Burglary Millions stolen from Cologne museum
Cologne · Unknown persons broke into a Cologne museum at night. They stole porcelain worth millions from display cases. The perpetrators have fled, the police are still searching.
Burglars have stolen valuable porcelain from the Museum of East Asian Art in Cologne.
According to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the total value of the loot is worth millions.
According to initial findings, the unknown persons stole nine pieces of artistic porcelain from display cases during the break-in on the night of Wednesday, as a police spokeswoman said.
According to the police, the perpetrators broke open a window of the museum. An employee of the museum heard loud noises at the front of the building around midnight and became aware of the burglary. He saw two men, one of whom was said to be carrying a grey square rucksack. The perpetrators are on the run. The police are looking for witnesses.
The City of Cologne initially only stated that unknown persons stole several exhibits during a burglary at the Museum of East Asian Art. Further details are to be announced in the late afternoon at a press meeting with the Councillor for Art and Culture, Stefan Charles, and Museum Director Shao-Lan Hertel.
The Museum of East Asian Art was founded in 1913 and is, by its own account, the first specialised museum of its kind in Europe. According to the statement, it houses - alongside the Museum of Asian Art in Berlin - the most important collection of art from China, Korea and Japan in the Federal Republic.
(Original text: dpa / Translation: Mareike Graepel)