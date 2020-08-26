Massive search in Mönchengladbach
Missing six-year-old wanted to visit his granny's grave
Mönchengladbach Because a boy in Mönchengladbach did not come home after school the police initiated a large search operation. But it finally came to a good end after many hours - and 30 kilometers away.
A six-year-old boy travelled alone by bus and train from Mönchengladbach to Düsseldorf to visit his grandmother's grave. He was discovered at a bus stop on Monday evening after his return to Mönchengladbach, the police reported. The boy was in good health.
He had not returned from school before and had thus triggered a major search operation by the police with a sniffer dog and helicopter. A tip from a witness then led the investigators to the conclusion that the boy had travelled to Düsseldorf, a good 30 kilometers away. The family had previously lived there.
(Original text: ga, Translation: Mareike Graepel)
