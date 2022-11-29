New services in Bonn : Mobility stations for bikes and e-cars available from mid-December

The mobility stations should be ready in the middle of December. Foto: Felizia Schug

Bonn The city of Bonn is to become emission-free. To help meet this goal, the city plans to install around 30 mobility stations where various services for bikes and e-cars will be available. What is the current situation at the stations?

Locking up bikes, pumping up tires and charging e-batteries - this will soon be possible in Bonn at around 30 mobility service stations in the city. Some people may have already discovered them because one can get a glimpse of a few of the mobile stations planned by the city - or in some cases even use them. For example, at Stiftsplatz in the city center. There are currently bicycle stands, an air pump fixed in the ground, and a charging station for electric cars a few meters away. The sign pointing to the mobile station, however, is still surrounded by construction fences.

Services: Safety and maintenance

Within the funding project "Emission-free city center", the city wants to create environmentally friendly transport services together with the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB), it says on its website. There is also an overview map showing all mobility stations in the city area.

"There are three different types of equipment," explains Stefanie Zießnitz, spokesperson for SWB. According to her, the following are planned: lockable compartments in which bike batteries can be charged, bike parking garages and lockable bike boxes, covered bike racks, the rental of e-bikes, air pump service, charging stations for e-cars, car-sharing locations and bike rentals.

But which of the mobile stations are already operational and exactly how many are planned is something the city is currently unwilling to give specific information about. A spokesperson says: "The mobility stations are already scheduled to be officially opened shortly (in December). Until then, there is still work to be done.”

What is the current status of the mobility service stations?

GA research confirms the following: At present, some of the stations do not yet exist or are not complete. In many places, there is already a signboard surrounded by barriers: for example, at Friedensplatz, at Poppelsdorfer Allee, at the Beethovenhalle/SWB and at Stiftsplatz.

"I definitely think it's a good thing," says Hans Weber, who occasionally drives to Bonn from Bornheim with his wife. It's the first time they've seen the sign at the station on Friedensplatz. They like the idea of installing parking garages for bicycles and lockable compartments for rechargeable batteries. "We feel that up to now we can't park our e-bikes safely in the city," says Weber.

The couple is not alone in this. "I've already had three bikes stolen in the city," reports Christiane Cürük, who regularly rides her e-bike into the city center from Endenich. "Yes, there's a lot of theft here," say students Agnes and Johanna, who only give their first names. "I now always carry my bike with me to my apartment," says Johanna.

The two are out and about in Bonn on their bikes often and are looking forward to the new service. "I didn't know I could pump up my bike there. Then I don't have to go to the bike store anymore," says Johanna. The student had already noticed the construction work and the "Mobilstation" sign outside her front door, but had not known what it was all about until now.