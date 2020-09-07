Ahrweiler Wine Fest : Monastery garden used for wine weekends

Info

Ruth Simons, born in 1994, grew up in Bad Bodendorf and attended the Calvarienberg secondary school from 2004 to 2013. From 2014 to 2019 she studied psychology in Düsseldorf and Bonn. She works at the Social Pediatric Center of the Clinics of the City of Cologne. Her parents and grandparents are coop winegrowers in the Ahrweiler Winegrowers Association.

She is involved with the young winegrowers of "Ohse Jonge" and follows in the footsteps of her mother Ulrike, who was a “Burgundia” in 1984. She adopted the saying of Roland Betsch, which ends with: "Life is reflected in wine"

The wine event will also be held this coming weekend. The monastery courtyard is open on Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm and from 5pm to 9pm. At the city wall they open on Fridays from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 9pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.ahrtaler-weingaerten.de.