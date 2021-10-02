Advertisement for Netflix series : "Money Heist" mural in Bad Godesberg painted over

Bad Godesberg A few weeks ago, a large mural for the Netflix series "Money Heist" appeared in Bad Godesberg. Now it is already being painted over again.

The large mural of "Money Heist" character Rio on a house wall in Bad Godesberg has been painted over since the morning hours this Friday. The mural, which the streaming service Netflix commissioned an artist collective to paint on the wall during work days at the end of August, was part of a promotional campaign for the 5th season of the hit Spanish series.

However, it was already clear beforehand that the painting would not remain on the house wall forever. A campaign staff member told the GA a few weeks ago that he expected the painting to be on display in Bad Godesberg for about six weeks.

However, the city of Bonn had also criticised the picture in that it violated the design and advertising bylaws in Bad Godesberg. Fans of the series made a pilgrimage to Bad Godesberg in the past weeks to see the painting and take photos in front of it. Even on Friday morning, some passers-by were still taking souvenir photos. In Germany, there were eleven murals in a total of nine cities - each depicting a character from "Money Heist".

( Original text: Maximilian Mühlens; Translation: Mareike Graepel)