Teachers worried More and more Bonn school pupils wearing religious symbols

Listening to headteachers Eike Schultz and Arndt Hilse, it would appear that the clothing issue is far less of an issue there than the letter from the Bonn GEW suggests. ‘It's not a big issue for us,’ clarifies Hilse, headmaster at the Karl Simrock School in Endenich. ‘Our school is a neutral space in this respect.’ In principle, the only rule is that a person's face must be uncovered from eye to chin. Beyond that, it is difficult to make rules and the pupils generally have a good sense of how to dress appropriately anyway. There have only been isolated cases where the headteacher has sought dialogue with pupils about religious symbols. However, there was never any resistance or problems as a result.