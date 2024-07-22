Teachers worried More and more Bonn school pupils wearing religious symbols
Bonn · What are school pupils allowed to wear in school and what is forbidden? The education union GEW is apparently receiving an increasing number of enquiries from concerned teachers in Bonn. One of the things they report is an increase in religious symbols.
'The Bonn management team of the GEW education union has written to the Ministry of Education in North Rhine-Westphalia and the responsible district government in Cologne about dress codes at schools. ‘Time and again, we hear from schools that they prohibit their pupils from wearing certain clothing,’ the letter begins. In addition to unclear rules on jogging bottoms and miniskirts, the union is concerned about the increase in religious symbols since the Hamas attack on Israel.
‘Pupils are showing their sympathy for Palestinians or Hamas through their clothing,’ writes board member Rolf Haßelkus, who teaches at the Hardtberg secondary school. For example, they wear ‘Free Palestine’ symbols or a Palestinian scarf, the so-called kufiya. ‘In this context, we are increasingly receiving enquiries from colleagues about how they should react,’ writes Haßelkus to the school authorities. There needs to be a clear and standardised catalogue of rules as to whether and which clothing may be banned or otherwise sanctioned.
Schools set their own rules
After the Bonn trade unionist received no answers from the authorities, the GA repeated the question to the district government. A reply came through press spokesperson Dirk Schneemann. According to state school law, school conferences can recommend dress codes if all parties represented in the conference agree.
How severely pupils can be sanctioned depends on the specific case. An individualised appearance and choice of clothing are not a breach per se. However, this could be the case ‘if the choice of clothing disturbs the peace at school or jeopardises the school's educational mission', according to the district government. The authority does not go into detail as to when exactly a boundary is violated and makes it clear that the rules that the schools themselves have agreed upon on the basis of the Education Act apply in matters of dress code.
Bonn headteachers do not see a clothing problem
Listening to headteachers Eike Schultz and Arndt Hilse, it would appear that the clothing issue is far less of an issue there than the letter from the Bonn GEW suggests. ‘It's not a big issue for us,’ clarifies Hilse, headmaster at the Karl Simrock School in Endenich. ‘Our school is a neutral space in this respect.’ In principle, the only rule is that a person's face must be uncovered from eye to chin. Beyond that, it is difficult to make rules and the pupils generally have a good sense of how to dress appropriately anyway. There have only been isolated cases where the headteacher has sought dialogue with pupils about religious symbols. However, there was never any resistance or problems as a result.
Eike Schulz's experiences sound similar. The headmaster of Tannenbusch-Gymnasiun, too, has only had to intervene in individual cases at his school. In the past school year, one male and one female pupil turned up at school wearing a Palestinian scarf. In order to prevent conflicts, Schultz talked to both of them and they agreed to stop wearing the scarves at school.
‘Even the teachers no longer wear jackets’
‘Basically, we shouldn't over-interpret things,’ says the headmaster, also with regard to religious clothing. There are many pupils with a migrant background and different religions at the school. ‘On Fridays, some pupils come to school wearing prayer capes because they go straight to prayer afterwards,’ says Schultz. Here, too, he has spoken to the pupils in question, but does not see the clothing as an offence. In such cases, it is important to look at the reasons for the clothing, says the headmaster. Not everything that is strange at first glance is also problematic.
‘You have to be tolerant and open to dialogue,’ Schultz is certain. What's more, clothing has always been a generational issue and is constantly changing. ‘Even teachers no longer wear jackets these days,’ says Schultz. This is an expression of changing norms and values. The only thing forbidden in class is wearing a cap or beanie, and occasionally skimpy clothing causes discussion. ‘All in all, however, the pupils dress completely normally,’ says Schultz. ‘And in case of doubt, jogging bottoms don't make you a better or worse pupil.’
Original text: Jonas Dirker
Translation: Jean Lennox