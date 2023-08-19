Pediatric emergency clinic in Bonn More and more unnecessary visits to the pediatric emergency clinic

When children happily play tag in front of the emergency practice or have a snack with their parents, it becomes quickly evident that it is not an emergency: "And that does happen quite often. The younger the children and the less experienced the parents, the more difficult it is. "In principle, the following always applies: anyone who is really worried about their child and doesn't choose to come to us out of convenience because they haven't made it to the doctor’s office in the past few days is always welcome." Especially with babies who are feverish or no longer drink well, it is always better to go to the emergency practice once too often than once too little.