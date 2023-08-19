Pediatric emergency clinic in Bonn More and more unnecessary visits to the pediatric emergency clinic
Bonn · The president of the pediatricians' association, Thomas Fischbach, has brought up the possibility of charging a fee for unnecessary visits to emergency clinics. What is the situation at the pediatric emergency clinic at the Marienhospital? And what do pediatricians in Bonn have to say about it?
Given the scarcity of resources in emergency care, the president of the Professional Association of Pediatricians, Thomas Fischbach, has suggested a self-payment for parents in certain cases. "Emergency care must be concentrated on emergencies and not for the pimples on children's bottoms that parents don't have time for during the week and then they turn up at the emergency clinic on the weekend," Fischbach told the Neue Osnabrücker newspaper. "In such cases, I think it would make absolute sense for the insured to pay on their own." The Federal Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach (SPD), on the other hand, rejects the proposal from the physicians. But what is the situation in Bonn?
The children’s emergency department at the Marienhospital sees an average of between 500 and 750 patients a month. At night and on weekends, one pediatrician alone is responsible for the care of emergency patients as well as those who are hospitalized.
When a pediatrician is on vacation
"Increasingly, we are observing the trend that parents come with their children late in the evening or on weekends with cases that are not a real emergency, but instead a case for a pediatrician's practice," reports the head doctor of the pediatric emergency outpatient clinic, Dr Eva Klein. "The reason often given is that they didn't have time before that or didn't want to wait for hours at the pediatrician's, or the pediatrician was on vacation and they didn’t seek out a substitute doctor." Instead, they often come to the hospital's central pediatric emergency department.
Klein explains that in the children’s emergency department, an initial assessment of patients is done according to the Manchester Triage System: “Patients are prioritized according to the severity of their illness. Depending on the volume of patients, this can lead to long waiting times, even for real emergencies.”
Important not to overload the system
In order to avoid overloading the system, it is important to keep the emergency rooms free for true emergencies and to bring children to a regular pediatric practice when they have minor illnesses.
But assessing whether the situation is serious and requires urgent care is difficult for parents. Klein explains: "A medical emergency exists if the child is acutely seriously ill or an existing illness has suddenly worsened. Parents should also listen to their gut feeling and observe their children closely. Especially in the case of very small children who are only a few months old, one should be more apt to go to the emergency room.
When it becomes really serious
"Children who are passing out or fainting, suddenly not able to speak, see, walk or move, who do not react sufficiently or are noticeably listless, as well as children with seizures, acute respiratory distress, serious allergic reactions, severe pain for example in the head, abdomen or neck should be taken to the pediatric emergency department," explains Klein. "In case of doubt, if the pediatrician's practice is closed, once can call the emergency service hotline 11 61 17.”
A responsible approach to emergency services can help reduce waiting times in the pediatric emergency department, according to the Marienhospital. Klein and her colleagues do welcome the efforts of politicians and interest groups to do something to relieve the burden on the Central Emergency Departments (ZNA). "However, we reject the introduction of a fee because it is not at all clear under which conditions what has to be fulfilled." The goal must be to reduce bureaucracy; another administrative procedure would be of little help.
Seriously ill children should be brought in immediately
Dr. Axel Gerschlauer, as press spokesman of the Professional Association of Pediatricians (BVKJ) for the North Rhine region, has dealt intensively with the topic of emergency fees in the past few days. "However, it must never come to a situation where financially weak families forgo bringing in a seriously ill child because they are worried about a possible monetary payment," emphasizes the pediatrician from Bonn. "It is not a question that anyone with a seriously ill child should continue to come to us.”
At the moment, it is relatively quiet in the emergency pediatric practice, which is also located on the premises of the Marienhospital. "As pediatricians, we are clearly seasonal workers: The colder it gets, the busier the emergency practice becomes.”
Examples of minor illnesses
In general, the emergency practice is very busy. Especially in winter, waiting times of several hours are not uncommon, although sometimes two doctors are there," reports Gerschlauer. "One of the biggest problems are parents who bring children to us who do not belong in the emergency practice, but rather in the regular consultation hours in the practices. This ties up an incredible amount of resources for basic colds, minor scrapes, insect bites and conjunctivitis, which we then don't have for triage and treatment of the really seriously ill children.”
When children happily play tag in front of the emergency practice or have a snack with their parents, it becomes quickly evident that it is not an emergency: "And that does happen quite often. The younger the children and the less experienced the parents, the more difficult it is. "In principle, the following always applies: anyone who is really worried about their child and doesn't choose to come to us out of convenience because they haven't made it to the doctor’s office in the past few days is always welcome." Especially with babies who are feverish or no longer drink well, it is always better to go to the emergency practice once too often than once too little.
Orig. text: Sascha Stienen
Translation: ck