Festival in the Bonn Rheinaue More bands confirmed for the Panama Open Air 2024
Bonn · The Panama Open Air Festival will take place in Bonn's Rheinaue on 28 and 29 June 2024. We reveal the line-up for this year's event and how much tickets will cost.
More artists have been confirmed for the Panama Open Air Festival in Bonn's Rheinaue: Swedish House Mafia will be one of the headliners. Bonez MC, David Puentez, Gryffin, HBZ, Hector Oaks, Meduza, Miss Monique, James Hype and James Hype will also be performing on the four stages on 28 and 29 June. The first wave of bands also includes Carv, Cosima, Klanglos, Mark Dekoda, Sylvie Miles and Zeus.
In recent years, the festival has developed from a purely electro scene into a cross-genre event. That's why the motto is "Beyond Borders, Beyond Genres". Swedish House Mafia have not performed in Germany for a long time and will therefore deliver an ‚exclusive summer show‘, according to the organisers.
The Panama Open Air was once started as an illegal rave by a few friends. The festival has been taking place since 2016 and is growing from year to year. Most recently, more than 50,000 visitors came to the Rheinaue in Bonn over two days. The site on the meadows by the Rhine is being completely rebuilt for the event.
Ticket prices
Tickets can be purchased for individual days as well as for the entire festival weekend and are slightly more expensive than in 2023. The day ticket for Friday costs from 79.90 Euro, for Saturday from 89.90 Euro; weekend tickets are available from 149 Euro.
In addition, the festival organisers also offer so-called Plus Tickets, which, among other things, grant faster entry and the use of separate toilet containers. The toilet situation had recently led to criticism of the organisers. The "Plus Pass" for the entire festival weekend costs 169 Euro. VIP tickets are available for 229 Euro. (Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach / Translation: Mareike Graepel)