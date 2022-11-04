Police emphasize prevention : More break-ins in NRW

Foto: dpa/Rolf Vennenbernd

Düsseldorf Interior Minister Reul wants to step up the fight against criminals once again and urges residents to make sure their homes are well-protected. In the first half of 2022, there has been a significant increase in break-ins in comparison to last year during the same time frame.

With burglary numbers rising again in North Rhine-Westphalia for the first time in years, police are stepping up the fight against criminals once again. "In 2021, we had the lowest burglary statistics in 40 years. But recent numbers show that we cannot rest on our laurels," NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) told our editorial team. "We will step up the fight against residential burglaries again during the dark season in order to protect citizens in the best possible way," said Reul.

In the first half of 2022, police registered 12,300 burglaries and attempted burglaries, according to preliminary police statistics. That was around 30 percent more than in the same period last year. The total number of burglaries also increased in the first six months of this year, rising to 32,270 from just under 28,000 in the same period last year.

For people who have been burglarized, the crime often lingers for a long time, Reul emphasized. "When strangers rummage through closets and drawers, it deeply violates the privacy of those affected. This often weighs heavier than any material loss," emphasized the NRW Minister of the Interior. Michael Mertens, state chairman of the police union in North Rhine-Westphalia, added: "Burglars are invading deeply into people's private sphere. These are offenses which make people feel vulnerable. So it's not just property that's at risk."

For Erich Rettinghaus, regional chairman of the German Police Union in NRW, it is little surprise that the numbers are rising again. "The comparatively good figures from previous years were due to people working from home and coronavirus. Now the numbers will continue to rise with the onset of the dark season," Rettinghaus said. "If we notice now that it's picking up again, then we as police also have to look again at what we can do about it. We can show more presence, but of course the personnel resources are also limited," he emphasized. Mertens has a similar view: "As the police, we must once again focus on the issue of burglary. The focus must also be very much on prevention," said Mertens.

According to information from our editorial team, the police in NRW will continue the so-called burglary radar in the fight against criminals; the pilot project had ended in the spring. The "burglary radar" consists of weekly overview maps published by the police, on which all reported crimes of the respective week are shown. This is intended to alert citizens to pay particular attention in the neighborhoods concerned.

The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) confirmed that it was decided to consolidate the project and make the burglary risk information - so-called heat maps, crime forecast notifications, prevention tips and information on police advice centers - available to all citizens in NRW via the "MehrWetter" app.

According to police, it is extremely important that property owners protect their homes against burglaries. "Because experience shows that burglars will refrain from a property if it is well protected," says Mertens. And many homeowners seem to lack the awareness that they need to do exactly that, according to a recent study by the initiative for active burglary protection called "Not in my house!" According to the study, more than half of German homeowners are not worried about someone breaking into their house. Only about 31 percent of those surveyed are worried about a break-in. Reul therefore appealed to all homeowners: "Make it as difficult as possible for burglars and get advice from experts.”

Info Burglars get in at any time of day Burglars get in at any time of day, according to police. However, it often happens during the day. In the winter months, they take advantage of the early nightfall. For victims, police offer counseling. More at www.polizei-beratung.de/opferinformationen/einbruch.

Original text: Christian Schwerdtfeger