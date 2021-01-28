Steel beams get lifted in : More closures of Viktoriabrücke and Thomastraße

Already at the beginning of December, the Viktoriabrücke had to be closed in order to install steel girders. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The city will close the Thomastraße for one week starting Thursday. The reason is the installation of the last steel girders for the Viktoriabrücke, which is to take place in the after-hours from Thursday to Saturday. The Viktoriabrücke itself must therefore also be temporarily closed.

The renovation work on the Viktoriabrücke bridge is approaching completion in large steps. Starting on Thursday, January 28, the last seven girders for the bridge will be installed. The civil engineering office estimates three days for this. During the night hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day, the bridge will have to be closed to vehicular traffic between Thursday, January 28, and Saturday, January 30.

Heavy equipment is needed to lift the steel girders for the Viktoria Bridge, which weigh several tons. For this reason, Thomastraße, which runs directly under the Viktoriabrücke, will have to be completely closed for a week. From 4 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, up to and including 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will no longer be able to use the road. A detour will be set up via Ellerstrasse and Bornheimer Strasse. Pedestrians and cyclists can also use Heerstraße as a detour.

During the day the Viktoriabrücke is passable, at night it is closed.

The Viktoriabrücke itself will be usable during the day for all traffic without restrictions, as the city clarifies in its statement. Only during the night hours from Thursday to Saturday, when a mobile truck-mounted crane has to lift in the seven precast girders into position, will the bridge be closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge, apart from brief interruptions.

A detour will be set up for drivers who need to cross the Viktoriabrücke during the night hours when the bridge is closed. Those approaching the bridge from Wittelsbacherring, for example, will have to take a detour via Endenicher Straße, Auf dem Hügel, Am Propsthof and Bornheimer Straße, while those coming via Kaiser-Karl-Ring will have to take the opposite route.

The Viktoriabrücke is scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2022

With the installation of the last seven girders for the bridge, an important milestone in the schedule for the rehabilitation of the Viktoriabrücke will be reached, the city further announced in its statement. Construction on the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 or early 2022, it said. This will be followed by the construction of a ramp from the bridge to the roundabout at the Old Cemetery. Depending on the duration of the necessary planning approval procedure, this could take place soon afterwards.