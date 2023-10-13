Public transport in Bonn More complaints about lines 16 and 63

Line 16 is operated by the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB). "If there is a shortage of staff there, we naturally try to help out - if we have any staff available at all," says the SWB spokeswoman. Kissmann is right that line 66 is one of SWB's main lines. "Since it connects the Rhine-Sieg district with Bonn and serves important transport hubs, it is heavily used by many commuters and schoolchildren every day. However, it's not true that the drivers of line 66 get special treatment." They all abide by the legally required break times, she said. "So cutting back on these breaks or even eliminating them to compensate for absences would be neither permissible nor expedient," says Pütz. The employees from dispatching, driving, the control center, repair and maintenance shops and many other departments "give their best every day to maintain the operation of all lines within the current limited capabilities.”