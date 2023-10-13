Public transport in Bonn More complaints about lines 16 and 63
Bad Godesberg · It’s especially Bad Godesberg passengers who are complaining not only about delays, but also cancellations in the Bonn public transport system. Add to that, a notice that sometimes appears on the display board is causing confusion.
Where there's no driver, there's no tram: this is the source of irritation for many passengers who use Bonn pubic transport (SWB). Some have meticulously documented the delays and cancellations, while others are frustrated that the board displays no longer work properly when the trams are not on time. According to the observations of many GA readers, lines 16 and 63 to Bad Godesberg are most affected. And people are still calling in and complaining.
Ulrich Kissmann speaks of "catastrophic conditions" and has written down what he has observed. He says that line 16 from Cologne comes every 20 minutes from Monday to Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. At the same time, it is supposed to be a ten-minute interval for SWB line 63 between Tannenbusch and Bad Godesberg via Bonn central station. "That doesn't work at all," says Kissmann. Stadtwerke Bonn had already "permanently (almost completely) cancelled line 63 for months." Later in the rush hour, when line 16 is supposed to run every ten minutes to Bonn, the cancellations increased. On Saturdays and Sundays, the situation was not much better.
"Luxury timetable for line 66”
In contrast, Kissmann speaks of a “luxury timetable” for line 66 (Siegburg - Bad Honnef). There, the drivers have 20-minute breaks at the final stops, which is not the case elsewhere.
"At the moment, the sickness rate among the driving staff is rising again, which is not unusual at this time of year," says Clarissa Pütz, spokeswoman at SWB. “When it comes to illnesses that are short term, we try to maintain operations using reserve personnel. But it is unfortunately not always possible to organize replacements so quickly. Especially since, like many other transport companies, we are struggling with a shortage of skilled workers.”
Long delivery times for spare parts
When there's no tram, there's no ride: that can happen, too. Due to damage from accidents and very long delivery times for spare parts, not all tram cars are available for the SWB public transport. "So there are currently more cancellations than usual," says Pütz, but contradicts Kissmann's statements. Not half of all planned trips were cancelled.
In the past few weeks alone, there have been several accidents which left trams in need of repair: On October 5, a tram from line 66 collided with a bus at the Hangelar-East stop. The tram derailed and five people were injured. A car and a light rail vehicle also collided at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn on August 29. On August 9, a tram and a car crashed into each other at an intersection in Beuel. And on the B9 in Bonn-Friesdorf, a bus and tram collided on the same day, injuring both drivers. Recovery of the vehicles proved difficult. The result was considerable traffic congestion - also on the rail line. Police estimate the damage at tens of thousands of euros.
Line 16 is operated by the Kölner Verkehrs-Betriebe (KVB). "If there is a shortage of staff there, we naturally try to help out - if we have any staff available at all," says the SWB spokeswoman. Kissmann is right that line 66 is one of SWB's main lines. "Since it connects the Rhine-Sieg district with Bonn and serves important transport hubs, it is heavily used by many commuters and schoolchildren every day. However, it's not true that the drivers of line 66 get special treatment." They all abide by the legally required break times, she said. "So cutting back on these breaks or even eliminating them to compensate for absences would be neither permissible nor expedient," says Pütz. The employees from dispatching, driving, the control center, repair and maintenance shops and many other departments "give their best every day to maintain the operation of all lines within the current limited capabilities.”
Jens Peter noticed a strange thing on the platform display board when he got on the tram in Tannenbusch-Mitte. Sometimes the word “Stau” (“traffic jam”) appeared on the display - whatever that meant. He then pressed the call button for SWB personnel, located on the platform, and asked them. He was told that "Stau" meant “cancelled”. This didn’t make sense to him because the word “Stau” would mean the tram is late but it is still coming - not cancelled.
According to SWB, the trams all have data of their trips stored in the system. "If the vehicle is stationary for a length of time - longer than what is programmed in the system - the display automatically changes to the word Stau," explains Pütz. It may not have to do with a traffic jam, but could also be a blockage on the route due to an accident or a technical fault on a vehicle.
