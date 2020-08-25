Dozens of contacts : More Corona cases at daycare centers and schools in Bonn

There are corona cases in two more daycare centers in Bonn. (symbol photo) Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

Bonn At two further daycare centers and two schools in Bonn, children, teachers and students have tested positive for the corona virus. There is also new information about the case at the Rigal'sche Wiese daycare center in Bad Godesberg.

There are corona cases at four other daycare centers and schools in Bonn. As the city of Bonn announced on Monday afternoon, one child in the Kita Wundertüte has tested positive for the virus. Among the first-degree contact persons are 15 children, eight of whom show symptoms, as well as four educators. A positive corona test was also given to a pedagogical employee of a day group of the Protestant Youth Welfare Service Godesheim. Six children and five staff members are considered to be appropriate contact persons.

There are also two cases at schools in the city area. One pupil at the Ludwig-Erhard-Berufskolleg tested positive, and the public health department has identified a first-degree contact person. After a corona case at the Beuel secondary school, seven students are considered to be first-degree contact persons.

The city also commented again on Monday on the corona case at the Rigal'sche Wiese daycare center. One teacher who had no symptoms had tested positive for the virus. The health department has now identified 21 children and seven employees as first-degree contact persons. The day care center now offers emergency care.

In all cases, the contact persons identified must go into quarantine, the city says. They are now to be tested or have already been tested. However, the results of the smear tests are still pending.