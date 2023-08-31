Flights over Bonn More helicopters in the sky?
Bonn · Some people might have been surprised: Several helicopters have been flying over Bonn these days. Here are the reasons.
Several helicopters have been flying over Bonn these days. What was the reason for this? According to the press office of the Federal Police, they were flight exercises of the Federal Police's aviation school.
As a rule, the aviation school would try to avoid flights over Bonn. However, it is not always possible on the routes to the various locations around Bonn, the report continues.
In addition to the training flights of the Federal Police, private helicopters and the ADAC air rescue service were also flying over Bonn, according to Flightradar.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)