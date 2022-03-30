Intense colours in the sky possible : More Sahara dust on its way to the region

Sahara sand in the air already caused an impressive sunset over Bonn in mid-March. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn After the weekend and Monday were warm and sunny, rain is to be expected again in Bonn and the surrounding area mid-week. Sahara dust is also approaching our region again.

The weekend was unusually warm and sunny for March. The new week has also started sunny and almost summery in Bonn and the region. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), clouds are expected to thicken from the northwest during the night to Tuesday, with the possibility of some local rain from early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, showers will move in from the west, mainly reaching the southern half of North Rhine-Westphalia. Temperatures in the Rhineland will reach 16 degrees.

According to the portal wetteronline.de, Sahara dust will again move into the Bonn region with the rain showers. Where it rains, fine dust deposits could form. The desert dust will mainly move to the south and centre of Germany.

The nice side effect of the Sahara dust: It makes the sky glow in particularly strong colours during twilight and can thus create an impressive sunset, as it did in mid-March.

The disadvantage: When it rains, the dust can settle on cars, windows and garden furniture and leave behind a lot of dirt. Experts recommend not waiting too long after the "blood rain" to clean your car, garden furniture and co. Once it has hardened, it is all the more difficult to remove. In mid-March, the Sahara dust in Bonn led to a real run on car washes. This time, however, as much Sahara dust as in mid-March is not expected.