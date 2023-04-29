Münsterplatz More than 100 exhibitors at the arts and crafts market in Bonn

And that is quite time-consuming, she reveals. Along with more than 100 other exhibitors, she has her stand at the artisan market for the third time this year. She makes each of the bags herself. To do this, she collects discarded or defective basketballs, for example from sports clubs or schools. Then she selects suitable fabrics, zippers and carrying straps, cleans the balls and draws individual patterns. The hardest part, she says, is getting the solid fabric into the right shape. "Anyone who wants to copy this should first try cutting up a ball," Balta says with a grin. Because that's real physical work, she says. The tool she uses is a classic pair of scissors, which allows her to cut most precisely. Finally, she sews the fabrics together with a sturdy industrial sewing machine. This also requires a lot of patience and dexterity due to the curvature of the ball. Originally a musician, she learned to sew from her grandmother in Lithuania. "My grandma was the very best seamstress in the world. She taught me all this.”