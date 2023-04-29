Münsterplatz More than 100 exhibitors at the arts and crafts market in Bonn
Bonn · Experience craftsmanship up close: From sculpture to ceramics and woodcarving, visitors at the art handicraft market on Münsterplatz can see how things are made in person and find treasures small and large. One vendor even makes handbags from basketballs.
Not only does the market offer insights into traditional crafts such as basket weaving and spinning. Bonn Baskets fans will also be amazed at the stand of designer Rita Balta from Cologne, who sells handmade bags crafted from old basketballs.
And that is quite time-consuming, she reveals. Along with more than 100 other exhibitors, she has her stand at the artisan market for the third time this year. She makes each of the bags herself. To do this, she collects discarded or defective basketballs, for example from sports clubs or schools. Then she selects suitable fabrics, zippers and carrying straps, cleans the balls and draws individual patterns. The hardest part, she says, is getting the solid fabric into the right shape. "Anyone who wants to copy this should first try cutting up a ball," Balta says with a grin. Because that's real physical work, she says. The tool she uses is a classic pair of scissors, which allows her to cut most precisely. Finally, she sews the fabrics together with a sturdy industrial sewing machine. This also requires a lot of patience and dexterity due to the curvature of the ball. Originally a musician, she learned to sew from her grandmother in Lithuania. "My grandma was the very best seamstress in the world. She taught me all this.”
Choosing the right bag takes time
Balta has been making her own bags for seven years. The idea came to her when she considered making design souvenirs for her country of origin. "Basketball is the national sport in Lithuania. At some point I sat in front of an old ball, cut it up and realized that you can make something interesting with it.”
To this day, Balta is thrilled with each and every one of her fabrications. "Each bag is unique. People stand at my booth for a long time until they find their bag.”
Balta definitely does stand out at the craft market alongside classic brush and hat makers from all over Germany. The colorful bags in various sizes attract many interested visitors. According to Balta, demand has been very high so far. This may be due in part to the current trend of reusing old materials, also called “upcycling."
Balta's studio is located in Cologne on Eigelstein. Interested parties can contact her via her website or browse her online store. At her booth on Münsterplatz, she offers advice on finding your personal favorite piece.
Until Monday, visitors can browse among Balta's bags and other unique items at the artisan market. The market is open all days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers insights into exciting professions and unique crafts.
(Orig. text: Elisa Wendorf / Translation: ck)