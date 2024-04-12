What to know about the event on April 14 More than 13,000 to participate in the 2024 Bonn Marathon
Bonn · The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024. More than 13,000 participants have already registered for the marathon. Here is all the information at a glance - from starting times to road closures, no parking zones and the route.
The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn will take place on April 14, 2024. In 2023, the running event attracted 11,300 participants and numerous spectators. More than 13,000 runners have already registered for this year's Bonn Marathon. All the information about the running event can be found here:
The route of the 2024 Bonn Marathon
For the 21st Bonn Marathon, the route will be much the same as in the past: From the start at Belderberg in the city center of Bonn, it leads over the Kennedy Bridge to the Beuel side of the Rhine to the Rheinaue and back over the Kennedy Bridge to the former government district, past the Hofgarten through the city center to the finish in front of the Rathaus at Marktplatz. Marathoners complete the route twice. Uphill sections are at the entrances to the bridge and behind the Post Tower, otherwise the route is flat.
Other events at the Bonn Marathon
Besides the marathon and half marathon, two relay competitions are also offered: a school marathon with students from grade 5 upwards can compete as a team with a maximum of seven members. Co-workers, training partners and families can split the marathon distance of 42.195 kilometers into four parts in the team run. The half marathon is also open to inline skaters, hand bikers and walkers.
New at the Bonn Marathon is a 10K
A ten-kilometer run has been a part of the event since 2023. The start for this distance is at the Brassertufer between "Alter Zoll" and the street "Erste Fährgasse". Participants join the regular route there and run the last ten kilometers to the finish at Marktplatz.
Registration and entry fees for the Bonn Marathon
Online registration for the Bonn Marathon has been closed early due to high demand. Late registrations for the half marathon, marathon and marathon relay are only possible at the marathon fair on April 12 and 13. However, the remaining starting places are limited. The ten-kilometer run with 1,500 starting places is already sold out. The current starter list can be viewed online.
The entry fee includes a medal, a running shirt, timekeeping, a service for checking your bag, refreshments along the course and at the finish and a digital certificate.
New timing system starts in 2024
Something new this year: until now, participants had to bring their own chip or borrow one from the organizers. Starting in 2024, a chip will no longer be required and the timing system will be integrated into the race number instead. This system was tested in the April and October Challenges.
Theme of the 2024 Bonn Marathon
To mark the 75th anniversary of Basic Law (Grundgesetz), which is the constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany, the theme of this year's marathon is "75 years of German Basic Law - Democracy made in Bonn". The theme is reflected in the design of the participants' shirts and medals. The route runs alongside the Museum Koenig, where the Parliamentary Council met in September 1948 to draft the Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany.
Start times for runners, handbikers, inline skaters and Nordic walkers
Handbikers and inline skaters will be the first to take to the course in the morning, starting at 8:30 am. The starting signal for Nordic walkers and half marathon runners will be given at around 8:45 am. Marathon participants and relay teams will start at 10:30 am. Participants in the ten-kilometer run will start between 1 and 2 p.m. at Brassertufer between the Alter Zoll and the street "Erste Fährgasse”.
Marathon fair at Münsterplatz in Bonn
On Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, a marathon fair will take place at Münsterplatz in Bonn. Participants can pick up their starting documents in the exhibition tent and find out more about running, fitness and sports equipment at various stands. The exhibition tent will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday. Admission is free of charge. Anyone wishing to register spontaneously for one of the competitions can also do so on site. On the day of the race itself, participants can pick up their starting documents as of 7 a.m. at the Hofgarten. Late registration on the day of the marathon is not possible.
Facilities and food at the Bonn Marathon
There will also be a checkroom service again for the running event. Participants will receive a bag with their race number and starting documents, and they will be able to check this bag. The bags can be handed in on the day of the marathon in the checkroom tent at the Stadtgarten am Alten Zoll. The checkroom tent is open from 7 am to 5 pm.
During the race, there will also be refreshments along the route and at the finish line. Volunteers will provide participants with drinks and bananas at several stations along the route. Marathon starters can also deposit their own refreshments at the stations. In the refreshment area at the Hofgarten, there will be lots of refreshments for all participants after the race.
Bonn Marathon: These roads will be closed
On the day of the event, the city center, the federal district and the Kennedy Bridge will be temporarily closed to traffic. The city of Bonn and Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Rail will provide information about detours and closures on their website shortly before the event. Here are the details of the planned closures:
- Franziskanerstrasse will be closed to private traffic starting already at 7 a.m. on April 9 until 9 a.m. on April 16. Stockenstrasse will only be accessible from Adenauerallee starting on April 9, 7 a.m. through April 13, 6 p.m. and can be driven through to the street "Am Hof" (Stockenstrasse will no longer be accessible from Rathausgasse due to the change in one-way traffic regulations). Deliveries to Franziskanerstrasse are possible until April 13, 6 p.m., the passage to Belderberg is closed.
- Starting on Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m. until the end of the event, the whole starting area of the running route (Rathausgasse, Stockenstrasse, Franziskanerstrasse, Belderberg) will be completely closed. The closure also applies to delivery traffic.
All other road closures will begin at 7 a.m. on April 14. The entire running route will be closed, and the following road closures will be enforced in the city districts:
- Bonn: The streets from Wachsbleiche along Römerstrasse, Welschnonnenstrasse, Belderberg, Sandkaule, Adenauerallee, Bundeskanzlerplatz to Welckerstrasse. In the city center, the stretches from Oxfordstrasse to Wilhelmstrasse to Kennedy Bridge, Rathausgasse, Am Hof, Wesselstrasse, Am Neutor and Am Hofgarten (both sections) will also be closed. In the city center of Bonn, the closures will end at around 5 p.m. on the day of the event.
- Beuel: The area between Kennedybrücke, Konrad-Adenauer-Platz, Limpericher Strasse, Auf der Schleide, Rudolf-Hahn-Strasse, Landgrabenweg to T-Mobile and the Rhine is closed as well as Rheinaustrasse between Kennedy Bridge and Combahnstrasse, Combahnstrasse between Rheinaustrasse and Professor-Neu-Allee and Professor-Neu-Allee between Combahnstrasse and Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. The closures in Beuel will end at around 3 pm.
- Rhine bridges: The north and south bridges (Friedrich-Ebert-Brücke/Konrad-Adenauer-Brücke) will be open to traffic in both directions during the event. The "Rheinaue" exit and access road on the A562 (south bridge) and the Kennedy Bridge will be completely closed during the event.
Parking during the marathon
Stopping is prohibited in some areas of the running course. The signs are marked with the times this applies: from 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 until the end of the event on Sunday, April 14.
On Saturday evening and during the night into Sunday, the areas will be monitored and vehicles parked there will be towed away. There will also be some no-stopping zones earlier due to necessary set-up work. The public is asked to observe the times indicated under the no-stopping signs.
These parking garages in Bonn will be closed
Some of the parking garages in the city center will be closed for the marathon: the Opera parking garage, the Beethoven garage and the Brückenforum underground car park cannot be accessed from Sunday, April 14, at 7 am to around 4 pm. The Marktgarage and the Unigarage will be closed from Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m. until Sunday, April 14, 6 p.m. Exiting from the Unigarage is still possible until Sunday, April 14, 7 a.m.
These are the detour routes for buses and trams
On the day of the event, detours and closures for buses and trams will be in place as of 5 am. The Kennedy Bridge will be closed to public transport from 8 am to 4 pm. In addition, Belderberg, Rathausgasse and the start and finish area at Markt/Bischofsplatz/Am Hof will be kept free for the Bonn Marathon. At the end of the event, all closures and detours are expected to be lifted at around 7 pm. The changed departure times and routes for all affected bus and train lines can be found on the Stadtwerke (SWB) Bonn website.
Shuttle bus for participants
A shuttle bus service will be set up for participants of the marathon. It will run between the parking lot below the North Bridge on the corner of Graurheindorfer Strasse/Römerstrasse and Friedensplatz (bus platform A3). There will be several shuttles between 6:30 am and 11 am and several return trips from 11 am until around 5:30 pm.
Bonn Marathon information hotline
If you have any questions about the Bonn Marathon, residents can call these hotlines:
- Marathon-Hotline: 0151/57355377
- Traffic management of the city of Bonn: 0228/773025
- Free timetable information for bus and tram: 08006/504030
The times stated are approximate; delays may occur. For further information and to register, please visit www.deutschepostmarathonbonn.de.
(Orig. text: Sabrina Bauer / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)