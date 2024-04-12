What to know about the event on April 14 More than 13,000 to participate in the 2024 Bonn Marathon

On Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, a marathon fair will take place at Münsterplatz in Bonn. Participants can pick up their starting documents in the exhibition tent and find out more about running, fitness and sports equipment at various stands. The exhibition tent will be open from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday and from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday. Admission is free of charge. Anyone wishing to register spontaneously for one of the competitions can also do so on site. On the day of the race itself, participants can pick up their starting documents as of 7 a.m. at the Hofgarten. Late registration on the day of the marathon is not possible.