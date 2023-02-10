Strike against drug crime : More than 200 police officers deployed in raids in Bonn

Police conducted raids in several areas of Bonn on Thursday evening. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn The Bonn police and the public prosecutor's office succeeded in striking a major blow against drug-related crime on Thursday evening. Around 250 police officers searched seven premises throughout the city.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Inside, footage of a campfire flickers across the large television set, while a sports program is playing on the other. The small bar on Eifelstrasse doesn't look like a place where drugs are bought and sold, or a place that is about to be raided. It is 6:30 p.m. when the police buses race along Bornheimer Strasse. With screeching tires, they stop in front of the building with the colorful windows. Masked policemen jump out of the sliding doors barking orders. "On the ground!" they shout again and again. Two of them have a metal tool for breaking down doors along with a ladder at the ready. But they don't need these tools for now, because the door to the bar is open. Three men have just stepped out for a smoke. Now they are lying on the ground with their arms tied and their stomachs down.

The large-scale operation in the districts of Castell, Nordstadt, Tannenbusch and Bad Godesberg was still in full swing late in the evening. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, five apartments and two commercial premises that were thought to have possible drug stashes and serve as drug exchange points were searched. The investigations (preceding the raids) lasted several months and were directed against two 40 and 26 year old men. They are under urgent suspicion of operating a "durable and commercial cocaine trade" with other accomplices and to have been partly armed. Extensive undercover operations also led to the identification of several suspected accomplices (30, 45 and 46 years old).

Both Bornheimer Strasse and Theaterstrasse were closed off in the evening. Team buses blocked the roadway. Directly across from the Bonn tax office, illegal scenes are said to have repeatedly played out. A security guard of a private security company, who happens to be passing by says, ”Young people in chic suits and expensive cars keep coming. I know they don't have jobs. They earn their money with crime," the older man tells us. And what kind of crime? "Drugs, of course." He fears for his children, his grandchildren. "It's good that there is a crackdown here."

Police officers search every corner

One can only get a glimpse inside through the narrow front door. That's because the large window is covered with a milky film. You can see oriental chandeliers, small tables with drinks, orange upholstered chairs. The inscription "Kurdish sports club" on the window pane is deceptive, as the security guard explains. "They don't do sports there. At most, they play cards.”

Police officers search every corner. They take the jackets off the coat racks, turn over the tables, look in the closets. They also thoroughly search a silver sedan parked a few meters away. One officer takes out the floor mats, another clears out the trunk. The dogs, which are there to detect drugs, bark in the police buses. There is also support from heavily armed units of the Evidence and Arrest Units (BFE). They specialize in these types of situations: observations in the fight against drug-related crime, as well as raids in general. But major events where violent confrontations are to be expected are also among the areas of operation. "Since there were indications in advance that the suspects were armed, special police units were also deployed," says Rott.

The two main suspects and the 46-year-old suspect were taken into custody. About 750 grams of cocaine and several tens of thousands of euros of suspected drug deal money were seized. “The originally planned measures resulted in three follow-up searches of properties in Bonn-Castell, -Tannenbusch and Königswinter," said spokesman Simon Rott. Investigations are continuing.