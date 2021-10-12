Bonn schools : More than 21,000 young people in Bonn are vaccinated

At the Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Gymnasium, the vaccination rate in the upper school is well over 90 per cent, according to the headmistress. Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Bonn In Bonn, more than 21,000 people between the ages of twelve and 17 are considered immunised against Corona. School headmasters report high vaccination rates.

In Bonn, the number of schoolchildren who are vaccinated against Corona is growing. The number of those vaccinated is also increasing among twelve to 17-year-olds, as the GA learned from the North Rhine Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV). "By the beginning of last week, there had been a total of 21,053 vaccinations among the group of twelve to 17-year-olds in Bonn," Christopher Schneider of the press office of the KV Nordrhein informed the GA.

The city of Bonn had announced this week that during its vaccination campaigns of pupils aged twelve and older, a total of 2821 persons had been vaccinated directly at 34 secondary schools and a further 627 persons at the four vocational colleges. The vaccination campaign at the schools has now been completed. However, children and adolescents still have the opportunity to be vaccinated at the mobile vaccination stations and at the general practitioners' or paediatricians' offices.

Vaccinated pupils continue to self-test

Some schools, such as the Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Gymnasium (EMA), report a high vaccination rate. Not only are almost all teachers now vaccinated against Corona, says EMA headmaster Simone Bröcker, but also many students. According to her findings, the proportion of upper school students alone is well over 90 per cent. Bröcker answers the question of whether this also means that the students' self-tests are declining with a clear no. "We know that vaccinated students no longer have to be tested. But at our school, pretty much everyone is in solidarity and continues to take the tests." Even all the teachers, almost all of whom have been vaccinated.

Ursula Dreeser reports something similar. The headmistress of the Kessenich comprehensive school "Bonns Fünfte" is herself in charge of a tenth grade. "I know we can't force anyone who has been vaccinated to get tested. But as far as I can see, all students continue to take the tests." After all, he said, everyone knows that even if you are vaccinated, you can get Corona and infect others.

At the Karl Simrock School, too, the pupils participate together in the regular rapid tests at school, says headmaster Arndt Hilse. "This week, however, I had a pupil for the first time who didn't want to take any more tests because he had been vaccinated.”

Original text: Lisa Inhoffen