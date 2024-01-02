New Year's Eve 2023/2024 More than 300 emergency call-outs on New Year's Eve in Bonn

Between 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 322 emergency calls and reports were received by the Bonn police operations control centre. In addition to disturbances and disputes, 16 cases of assault were also reported to the police. In 18 cases, members of the public reported improper use of fireworks. A total of five people spent the night in police custody to prevent them from committing further offences. The police and fire brigade had to attend around 49 fires on New Year's Eve, mostly involving rubbish containers and hedges.