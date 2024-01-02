New Year's Eve 2023/2024 More than 300 emergency call-outs on New Year's Eve in Bonn
Bonn · Bonn police and fire brigade take stock after New Year's Eve: five people were temporarily taken into custody. The emergency services were called out 67 times. One flat burnt out.
The emergency services in Bonn look back on a busy night on New Year's Eve. Police officers were pelted with fireworks. A flat in an apartment block in Wiedemannstraße burned out.
The police had prepared for the turn of the year with a large-scale operation. Around 100 officers were deployed. There were no major incidents like last year in Bonn-Medinghoven. The neighbourhood was under observation after there was rioting last year. "As announced, we intervened early and rigorously against troublemakers and criminals and thus contributed to the overall comparatively calm course of the New Year's Eve celebrations," said René Distelrath, head of operations.
Some 1,500 people gathered on Bonn’s Kennedy Bridge at around midnight to let in the new year. The bridge was cordoned off at around 11.45 pm. After it had been cleaned up, the carriageways were first reopened for public transport and then also for other vehicle traffic at around 2.30 am.
322 emergency calls to the police in Bonn
Between 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 322 emergency calls and reports were received by the Bonn police operations control centre. In addition to disturbances and disputes, 16 cases of assault were also reported to the police. In 18 cases, members of the public reported improper use of fireworks. A total of five people spent the night in police custody to prevent them from committing further offences. The police and fire brigade had to attend around 49 fires on New Year's Eve, mostly involving rubbish containers and hedges.
Fireworks thrown at emergency services
On New Year's Eve, a paper recycling bin caught fire at the old VHS in Neustraße in Beuel. The flames threatened to spread to the building. Firefighters put out the blaze.
In one incident, an unidentified suspect threw a firework at a police officer, who was slightly injured. A second police officer was also slightly hurt after another firework was thrown at him. The police were able to apprehend the suspect, but he resisted arrest and sustained injuries. He was not the only one injured; a police officer also sustained minor injuries.
In Bonn-Tannenbusch, a group of people disturbed the fire brigade when they were extinguishing a burning rubbish container on Riesengebirgsstraße at twenty minutes after midnight.
The police have not yet finalised figures for New Year’s Eve, and there may still be further reports.
Fire brigade deployed four additional ambulances
The Bonn fire brigade said it was a "busy, normal New Year's Eve", according to Jörg Schneider, who was on duty in the command centre. The rescue service had to be called out 67 times, more than on a normal night, when around a third fewer call-outs are made, as Schneider explains. The fire brigade were prepared and had put an additional ambulance into service for each city district.
A lot of people hurt their hands or heads due to mishandling fireworks. According to the city of Bonn, however, these were minor injuries. Many of the injuries and calls to the emergency services were related to excessive alcohol consumption.
Shortly after midnight: flat on fire in Rüngsdorf
A flat in Wiedemannstraße became uninhabitable during the night due to a fire. The fire brigade received the alarm at midnight. It is unclear whether fireworks started the fire, and the police are investigating. The blaze was extinguished at around 2.46 am. Nobody was injured.
At around 4.58 a.m., the fire brigade were called out to Pützchen-Bechlinghoven. There, silage bales were burning in a field near horse stables. Firefighters first pulled the burning material apart with pitchforks and then used a wheel loader for support. The police are investigating the cause of the fire and are analysing images from a surveillance camera. Neither people nor animals were injured during the operation.
Gabi station dealt with people peeing in public
In its summary from midday on New Year's Day, the city of Bonn confirmed the operations of the fire and rescue services. New Year's Eve was calmer for the 15 employees of Bonn’s public order service and the Gabi police station. There were a few call-outs regarding helpless people, "wild urinators" and disturbances of the peace, but these were all minor, according to the press office.
Original text: Anja Wollschlaeger
Translation: Jean Lennox