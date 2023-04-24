Islamic mourning ceremony More than a hundred Shiites mourn and demonstrate in Bonn

On Sunday afternoon, the smell of incense filled Maximilianstraße and Islamic prayer chants rang out. More than 100 Shiite Muslims wearing black clothes, and many of them barefoot, had gathered there for a religious ceremony. They prayed, recited the Koran and sang hymns of praise to Imam Ali, who they consider the fourth caliph of Islam and who they believe was brutally murdered in the seventh century. Unlike the majority of Muslims, who are Sunni, Shiites see Imam Ali as the rightful successor of the Prophet Mohammed.