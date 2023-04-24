Islamic mourning ceremony More than a hundred Shiites mourn and demonstrate in Bonn
Bonn · For the participants, the public ritual is not just about religion. It is also a political protest against the oppression they continue to experiences in Pakistan, Iraq and Bahrain. Locals are mainly bothered by the noise they make.
On Sunday afternoon, the smell of incense filled Maximilianstraße and Islamic prayer chants rang out. More than 100 Shiite Muslims wearing black clothes, and many of them barefoot, had gathered there for a religious ceremony. They prayed, recited the Koran and sang hymns of praise to Imam Ali, who they consider the fourth caliph of Islam and who they believe was brutally murdered in the seventh century. Unlike the majority of Muslims, who are Sunni, Shiites see Imam Ali as the rightful successor of the Prophet Mohammed.
In front of a lectern next to the Cassius Garden, a Pakistani imam recited the Shia version of the story. Behind him a banner displayed in Arabic the message "Peace be upon you, Prince of the Faithful".
For attendee Ali Khan, the public funeral service is not only a religious custom, but above all a political protest against the oppression members of his faith still faces in Pakistan, Iraq and Bahrain. "Because we believe something different, we are persecuted and murdered," Khan said. Which is why he says he wants to set an example and express his demands for justice and freedom.
Attendees carry a dummy coffin
Yawar Abbas also attended the funeral service in the city centre. The Pakistani had travelled from Italy to be there. "We want to remember that injustice is happening to us - then and now," the 32-year-old explained.
After praying together, the believers carried a dummy coffin to commemorate the murdered Caliph Ali. At the same time, they bared their upper bodies, sang hymns of praise, wept and rhythmically beat their chests.
Passers-by on Maximilianstraße stopped in amazement to watch the proceedings, others filmed the ritual. "Many people are interested and ask us what this tradition is all about," said Khan. Others find the proceedings alienating and incomprehensible. "They think exposing your upper torso beating your chest goes too far and that it scares children," Khan said. "But I think religion should be respected and children should be taught accordingly."
Successful lawsuit against prohibiting exposure of upper body
Mert Tercan, who lives on Maximilian Street, is mainly bothered by the noise. "It's quite fascinating, but it echoes directly into my flat," said the 24-year-old. In addition, he said, the ritual casts Islam in a bad light among those who don't know the background. "After all, I am a Muslim and I say, 'live and let live' - as long as it is not too loud," Tercan said.
"Anyone who is bothered by the noise should go to a mosque sometime," said Ulrich Baumgarten, who was documenting the ritual for a media agency. "If I had the choice, I would choose this over the goings-on in a Catholic church," said the photographer.
Last year, the police had prevented attendees from baring their chest following a number of complaints from the public. But the organisers had successfully sued to have the ban lifted this year.
(Original test: Abir Kassis; Translation: Jean Lennox)