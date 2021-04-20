Current Corona situation : More than one in five people in NRW vaccinated against Corona

Medical practices in Bonn can offer residents with pre-existing conditions the vaccination with the Biontech vaccine at the vaccination center. Foto: dpa/Nicolas Armer

Bonn Now more vaccination appointments for people with pre-existing conditions. There were 21 emergency applications against exit restrictions in Cologne. In the federal emergency brake, exit restrictions to be less strict. And NRW passes the 20 percent mark for first-time Corona vaccinations. A news overview.

Vaccination appointments for people with pre-existing conditions

The city of Bonn on Monday informed medical practices in Bonn that pre-existing conditions resident in Bonn can be offered vaccination with the Biontech vaccine at the vaccination center.

According to the city, up to 500 appointments per day are available up to and including Sunday, April 25, 2021. Beyond April 25, there may be additional appointments, depending on vaccine availability.

Vaccination candidates must present a certificate of eligibility according to §3 para. 1 no. 2 CoronaImpfV. Appointment booking is now possible and is done via the city booking portal. The corresponding link is available via the doctors' offices.

Court: 21 urgent applications against exit restrictions in Cologne

Against the new exit restrictions in Cologne 21 urgent applications were received by Monday afternoon at the local administrative court. According to a spokeswoman, the first ones had already arrived on Friday - hours later, the measure had come into force. When the competent chamber will decide is still unclear, according to the court.

The city's new general order prohibits people from going outside between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. - unless, for example, they are on business, have to go to the doctor or walk their dog. According to Cologne's mayor, Henriette Reker (independent), there hasn't been anything like this in Cologne since World War II. The high Corona numbers and the utilization of the intensive care units made the measure inevitable, Reker had said on Friday. The start of the exit restrictions was basically calm, according to police.

Agreement on federal emergency brake: exit restrictions less strict

The planned amendment to the law to contain the Corona pandemic will now include less stringent rules for nighttime curfew restrictions than originally planned. This was announced by participants in the consultations of the government coalition on Monday upon request. Accordingly, there should be curfew restrictions between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.. Jogging and walks are to be allowed until midnight. In retail, the collection of ordered goods (Click & Collect) should continue to be possible.

The Bundestag plans to vote on Wednesday on the changes to civil protection. The aim here is to regulate restrictions on public life uniformly throughout Germany - with the so-called emergency brake: if the seven-day incidence in a city or district exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for three days in a row, the same rules are to apply there in each case.

NRW surpasses the 20 percent mark for first-time Corona vaccinations

In North Rhine-Westphalia, around 3.7 million citizens have now received at least one initial Corona vaccination. According to the vaccination statistics of the Robert Koch Institute (as of April 18), this corresponds to 20.4 percent of the population - nationwide, the vaccination rate is still slightly lower at 19.8 percent. However, the rate of those who have already been fully vaccinated with two injections is only 6.5 percent in NRW - a total of over 4.8 million people. Nationwide, this rate is 6.6 percent. "At Easter, I promised that by the end of April, 20 percent of people in North Rhine-Westphalia would receive their first vaccination - we have now kept this promise almost two weeks earlier," commented Minister President Armin Laschet (CDU) on Monday.