Work along the tracks : More train cancellations at Bonn central station

In the next days, there will again be many trains that do not stop at Bonn central station. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Apart from this weekend, there will continue to be train cancellations at Bonn central station in the coming week. Deutsche Bahn is using buses as a substitute for the trains and is rerouting some long-distance routes.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Rail customers can expect disruptions until 9 p.m. on Friday, and then starting up again on Monday. According to Deutsche Bahn, trains cannot make stops in Cologne South at this time because one kilometer of track is being renewed there. Lines RE 5 and RB 26, with a connection to Bonn are also affected: they cannot travel to Bonn central station from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. because work is being done at night between Roisdorf and Bonn. Buses will be used as a substitute. The RB 26 is running at night, but with some adjustments in departure times. The RB 48 does not stop in Bonn at all, and is cancelled during the day between Cologne and Mehlem and at night between Leverkusen-Manfort and Mehlem, according to Deutsche Bahn.

There will be further train cancellations from 5 a.m. on Monday, February 14, until 9 p.m. on Friday, February 18 when the route between Sechtem and Bonn is closed. The RE 5, RB 26 and RB 48 will be replaced by buses. Some of the long-distance trains of the ICE line Koblenz/Bonn - Wuppertal - Hamm - Hanover - Berlin will end in Cologne, according to DB. They do not stop in Bonn. At present, the trains of the Sprinter line Bonn - Cologne - Berlin are also cancelled between Bonn and Cologne. Between Koblenz and Cologne, most of the other trains are diverted via the right side of the Rhine. As a substitute, these trains stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz, IC trains also stop in Bonn-Beuel.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

DB is currently building a new electronic interlocking "Linke Rheinseite" ( “Left side of the Rhine”) and doing work on the train control system ETCS (European Train Control System), which will enable trains to be controlled through the rail network without signaling in the future. Work on the S13 on the right bank of the Rhine is scheduled to start at the end of February.

All timetable changes are included in DB online information and are announced through notices posted on the platforms. They are also available at bauinfos.deutschebahn.com/nrw and via the DB Bauarbeiten app.