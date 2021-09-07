Corona situation in the city : More unvaccinated in Bonn's intensive care units

Hardly any more queues, but there is a constant demand at the moment at the test centres in the city. Their overall number has fallen though recently. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Hospitals in Bonn are again registering an increasing number of Corona patients - the vast majority of those treated are not vaccinated. Demand at testing centres remains constant.

Currently, just over 60 people who have contracted Covid-19 are in Bonn hospitals. For example, 33 of them, including nine in intensive care, were at Bonn University Hospital (UKB) just before the weekend. "We have noticed a steady increase in patients requiring treatment since the 32nd calendar week. The vast majority are people who have not been vaccinated," says UKB spokeswoman Elke Pfeifer.

Upon request, the hospital did not differentiate between patients receiving intensive care and ventilated patients with regard to their vaccination status. However, in the case of the vaccinated intensive care patients, another underlying disease was the cause of admission to the intensive care unit, Pfeifer adds. While there is currently only one child among the Covid 19 patients treated at UKB, the clientele tends to be younger, he said, unlike in the winter or spring before seniors were vaccinated on a large scale.

"Severe cases at low levels"

This is also confirmed by Michael Forst, spokesman for Waldkrankenhaus and Johanniterkrankenhaus: there, all but one of the seven Corona patients were unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated. The four patients in the isolation ward were all unvaccinated, which, according to Forst, corresponds to the current trend. At the Bonn Community Hospital, the picture is the same: the number of unvaccinated patients is 80 percent, says Jochen Textor, Medical Director. Intensive medical care and ventilation are currently required for one patient who received his first vaccination on August 11.

Despite the rising number of infections in the region, the number of patients with severe Covid 19 infections is currently low, according to the Helios Klinikum Bonn/Rhein-Sieg. Spokeswoman Lara Peterke: "We also see the tendency that in a severe case, the number of unvaccinated patients makes up a clear majority“.

Their high proportion among infected persons is also noticeable, at least indirectly, in contact tracing by the public health department. The city is not able to make any concrete statements about the willingness of unvaccinated patients to cooperate. However, the health department inquires about the vaccination status during investigations.

"Currently, about ten percent of the positive cases are vaccinated. In this respect, one can say that the rest of the positive cases are a pandemic of the unvaccinated," says Marc Hoffmann, deputy spokesman for the city. He says it is difficult to describe in general terms the reactions and willingness to cooperate of those who tested positive. Hoffmann says, "Of course, such a test result is not good news for those affected. Overall, only a few contacts outside the households are reported. According to the health department's assessment, more information was provided on this in the first waves of infection."

Concerns about risks and late effects

Rather buttoned-up is also the reaction of many people waiting for their results in front of the test centres. Few people want to talk about their vaccination status, let alone read their name in the newspaper. The very term "vaccination offer" implies that you can accept it or not, says one waiting man. A woman explains her reluctance with the fear of risks and late consequences. "Those who feel safer with vaccination can choose to do so and need not worry about the unvaccinated," she says. She herself, meanwhile, is not worried about a shortage of intensive care beds.

On the other hand, UKB spokeswoman Pfeifer assumes that there will at least be a "very heavy burden on the clinics in the autumn" if the vaccination rate does not increase more strongly and more quickly.

Either way, the test centres will probably retain customers for a while. One of the first private providers in Bonn was concert promoter Sandro Heinemann, who launched his service last year shortly before Christmas at the Brückenforum in Beuel. Since then, customer frequency had been subject to considerable fluctuations. These have been particularly noticeable, he says, when the Corona Protection Ordinance has changed once again. "When conditions were reduced to incidence level zero, we experienced a massive decline. Accordingly, there were extreme jumps on certain key dates - in some cases from 30 tests in one day to 950 tests the following day.

Demand at test centres currently constant

Because at least one test is required in many places on the basis of the 3G rule, demand has recently increased again. Heinemann suspects that unvaccinated people are now the main part of his clientele, but this is not queried at the test centres. "I assume, however, that the demand curve with us will fall continuously as the vaccination rate rises," he predicts. He says things will get enthralling again on Oct. 11, when customers will have to pay for the rapid tests. How much they will cost has not yet been determined, forecasts range from ten to 25 Euro. "We will see how demand develops then," says Heinemann.

According to the city administration, there are currently 205 testing sites throughout the city. "The number has decreased in recent weeks," says deputy city spokesman Hoffmann: after there were 120 in March, there were already 250 in May. In mid-July, the peak was reached with more than 300.

Heinemann, meanwhile, says that the long-term goal from the outset was to make his own service redundant at some point. Before he returns to his core business of concerts and festivals, a Bonn medical practice is providing organisational support for the vaccinations and - following the closure of the vaccination centre in the WCCB - is preparing an offer for second vaccinations for young people.

How diffuse the news situation on this topic still is, was shown on the weekend by a report from Great Britain. There, the vaccination commission now advises against vaccinations for twelve- to 15-year-olds. Reason: The health benefits of vaccination are marginal for healthy people in this age group. In contrast, the Standing Commission on Vaccination in Germany had recommended vaccination for adolescents in August after long hesitation and criticism from politicians. (Original text: Rüdiger Franz / Translation: Mareike Graepel)